NFL

Andy Reid on Josh Gordon’s Progress: ‘He’s So Close'

By Jordan Foote
 7 days ago

When the Kansas City Chiefs signed wide receiver Josh Gordon upon his reinstatement, many expected some problems to be solved on offense. As the quest for a reliable third target for Patrick Mahomes continues, Gordon has yet to break out.

Since making a semi-splash play — an 11-yard catch on a scramble drill throw from Mahomes — in his team debut against the Buffalo Bills, Gordon hasn't recorded a single reception. In consecutive games, despite seeing the field for quite a few snaps, the 30-year-old has gone catch-less. After the Chiefs' 20-17 Week 8 win over the New York Giants, head coach Andy Reid told the media that Gordon is on the brink of making a greater impact.

"He's so close," Reid said of Gordon. "I know I've said that the last couple of weeks, but he's in on plays. On some of the ones which he's the primary on, they obviously know where he's at. I thought he did a nice job blocking for us when he was given an opportunity in there to do that. His routes were good, but they were on top of him. He'll keep pushing, though. He's really a pleasure to be around. He works his tail off and the thing will pop here as he keeps going."

Getting consistent and quality separation has been a major issue for any Chiefs weapon not named Tyreek Hill or Travis Kelce. Despite Mecole Hardman's blazing speed, he struggles with physicality and advanced route running. Despite Demarcus Robinson and Byron Pringle's prototypical size for an outside "X" wide receiver, neither of them has been reliable enough to become a clear-cut favorite for Mahomes. The addition of Gordon came with pipe dreams that the former Cleveland Browns standout would fix things, but that has yet to manifest itself.

On one hand, it's still early and Gordon very well could be close. When he signed with the Chiefs, he hadn't played in the NFL for two seasons and was entering a situation that required an impeccable understanding of one of the league's most complex playbooks. It's reasonable to expect that transition to take some time, especially with the offense still having other things to sort out.

On the other hand, when he signed with the Chiefs, Gordon hadn't played in the NFL for two seasons. He's also now on the wrong side of the proverbial age-30 hill, an age where non-elite wideouts tend to begin to decline. Perhaps Gordon doesn't have as much left in the tank as the Chiefs originally thought. Maybe the offense and its concepts are truly giving him a difficult time.

The answer likely lies somewhere in the middle, but Gordon is clearly in good standing with Reid and the rest of the Chiefs. As a Sunday afternoon matchup with the Green Bay Packers approaches, Kansas City will need all hands on deck to keep up with one of football's most potent offensive attacks. Could a Gordon statement game be on the horizon? If you ask Reid, it's more likely than you think.

ArrowheadReport

Andy Reid Praises Chiefs’ Adjustments in ‘Game of Two Tales’ vs. Washington

Heading into halftime of the Kansas City Chiefs' Week 6 matchup on the road against the Washington Football Team, things weren't looking great. The Chiefs were shooting themselves in the foot offensively and defensively, a combination of a critical injury and some miscommunication led to an embarrassing touchdown taking place. The team was able to rebound, though, and ended up winning by a final score of 31-13.
NFL
chiefscrowd.com

Andy Reid: The coach that ended the Chiefs’ 50-year Super Bowl slump

Up until 2019, betting on the Chiefs to win the Super Bowl would have sounded like a good way to lose money. The team hadn’t won a Super Bowl since 1969 and had only started to regularly appear as division champions after 2015. But now? It’s no surprise that they’re among the top NFL teams this season. There are a lot of reasons why they are popular among NFL betting picks writers as a favorite. It all comes back to one man: head coach Andy Reid.
NFL
ArrowheadReport

Chiefs Injury Report: Hitchens Out, Others Hopeful vs. Titans

The Kansas City Chiefs will be without their top defensive signal-caller when they face the Tennesee Titans this Sunday, adding another challenge to an already steep assignment against Derrick Henry and company. Chiefs head coach Andy Reid ruled out veteran linebacker Anthony Hitchens on Friday, as he did not practice...
NFL
chatsports.com

Andy Reid provides updates on 3 Chiefs to start Giants’ week

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid provided updates to three of his players before the team began their first practice Thursday in advance of playing the New York Giants on Monday Night Football. Reid said that linebacker Anthony Hitchens and defensive linemen Chris Jones and Khalen Saunders would miss...
NFL
ArrowheadReport

ArrowheadReport

