Andy Reid on Josh Gordon’s Progress: ‘He’s So Close'

When the Kansas City Chiefs signed wide receiver Josh Gordon upon his reinstatement, many expected some problems to be solved on offense. As the quest for a reliable third target for Patrick Mahomes continues, Gordon has yet to break out.

Since making a semi-splash play — an 11-yard catch on a scramble drill throw from Mahomes — in his team debut against the Buffalo Bills, Gordon hasn't recorded a single reception. In consecutive games, despite seeing the field for quite a few snaps, the 30-year-old has gone catch-less. After the Chiefs' 20-17 Week 8 win over the New York Giants, head coach Andy Reid told the media that Gordon is on the brink of making a greater impact.

"He's so close," Reid said of Gordon. "I know I've said that the last couple of weeks, but he's in on plays. On some of the ones which he's the primary on, they obviously know where he's at. I thought he did a nice job blocking for us when he was given an opportunity in there to do that. His routes were good, but they were on top of him. He'll keep pushing, though. He's really a pleasure to be around. He works his tail off and the thing will pop here as he keeps going."

Getting consistent and quality separation has been a major issue for any Chiefs weapon not named Tyreek Hill or Travis Kelce. Despite Mecole Hardman's blazing speed, he struggles with physicality and advanced route running. Despite Demarcus Robinson and Byron Pringle's prototypical size for an outside "X" wide receiver, neither of them has been reliable enough to become a clear-cut favorite for Mahomes. The addition of Gordon came with pipe dreams that the former Cleveland Browns standout would fix things, but that has yet to manifest itself.

On one hand, it's still early and Gordon very well could be close. When he signed with the Chiefs, he hadn't played in the NFL for two seasons and was entering a situation that required an impeccable understanding of one of the league's most complex playbooks. It's reasonable to expect that transition to take some time, especially with the offense still having other things to sort out.

On the other hand, when he signed with the Chiefs, Gordon hadn't played in the NFL for two seasons. He's also now on the wrong side of the proverbial age-30 hill, an age where non-elite wideouts tend to begin to decline. Perhaps Gordon doesn't have as much left in the tank as the Chiefs originally thought. Maybe the offense and its concepts are truly giving him a difficult time.

The answer likely lies somewhere in the middle, but Gordon is clearly in good standing with Reid and the rest of the Chiefs. As a Sunday afternoon matchup with the Green Bay Packers approaches, Kansas City will need all hands on deck to keep up with one of football's most potent offensive attacks. Could a Gordon statement game be on the horizon? If you ask Reid, it's more likely than you think.