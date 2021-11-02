Penn State vs. Maryland College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Check out odds, insights and more in our betting preview for the Penn State Nittany Lions vs. Maryland Terrapins college football matchup on November 6, 2021.

Penn State Nittany Lions wide receiver Jahan Dotson (5) catches a pass behind Ohio State Buckeyes safety Ronnie Hickman (14) during the fourth quarter of the NCAA football game at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021. Penn State At Ohio State Football

The No. 22 Penn State Nittany Lions (5-3, 0-0 Big Ten) bring the 25th-ranked passing defense in college football into a matchup with the Maryland Terrapins (5-3, 0-0 Big Ten), who have the No. 15 passing attack, on Saturday, November 6, 2021. The Nittany Lions are double-digit, 10.5-point favorites. The game has an over/under of 55.5 points.

Odds for Penn State vs. Maryland

Over/Under Insights

Penn State has combined with its opponents to put up more than 55.5 points only twice this season.

Maryland's games have gone over 55.5 points in four of eight chances this season.

The two teams combine to score 55.8 points per game, 0.3 more than the total in this contest.

These two squads combine to surrender 47.4 points per game, 8.1 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Nittany Lions games this season is 51.9, 3.6 points fewer than Saturday's over/under of 55.5 .

The 58 PPG average total in Terrapins games this season is 2.5 points more than this game's over/under.

Penn State Stats and Trends

Penn State has five wins against the spread in eight games this year.

The Nittany Lions have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 10.5 points or more (in four chances).

Penn State's games this year have gone over the total in two out of eight opportunities (25%).

This year, the Nittany Lions average 3.9 fewer points per game (26.5) than the Terrapins allow (30.4).

Penn State is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall this season when the team puts up more than 30.4 points.

The Nittany Lions rack up 22 fewer yards per game (376.4), than the Terrapins allow per contest (398.4).

Penn State is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team amasses more than 398.4 yards.

The Nittany Lions have turned the ball over 10 times this season, three more turnovers than the Terrapins have forced (7).

Maryland Stats and Trends

Maryland is 3-5-0 against the spread this year.

The Terrapins have been underdogs by 10.5 points or more one time this season and have not covered the spread once.

Maryland's games this year have gone over the total in four out of eight opportunities (50%).

The Terrapins rack up 29.3 points per game, 12.3 more than the Nittany Lions give up (17).

When Maryland puts up more than 17 points, it is 3-2 against the spread and 5-0 overall.

The Terrapins average 89 more yards per game (431.1) than the Nittany Lions give up (342.1).

In games that Maryland totals more than 342.1 yards, the team is 3-2 against the spread and 5-0 overall.

The Terrapins have turned the ball over 13 times, one fewer times than the Nittany Lions have forced turnovers (14).

Season Stats