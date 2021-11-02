CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Ohio State vs. Nebraska College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Check out odds, insights and more in our betting preview for the Ohio State Buckeyes vs. Nebraska Cornhuskers college football matchup on November 6, 2021.

Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day speaks to officials during Saturday's NCAA Division I football game against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on October 30, 2021. Osu21psu Bjp 1180

Big Ten foes square off when the No. 6 Ohio State Buckeyes (7-1, 0-0 Big Ten) visit the Nebraska Cornhuskers (3-6, 0-0 Big Ten) on Saturday, November 6, 2021 at Memorial Stadium. Ohio State is favored by 15 points. The game's point total is set at 64.

Odds for Ohio State vs. Nebraska

Over/Under Insights

  • Ohio State and its opponents have gone over the current 64-point total in four of eight games this season.
  • Nebraska's games have yet to go over 64 points this season.
  • Saturday's over/under is 13.2 points lower than the two team's combined 77.2 points per game average.
  • The 39.6 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 24.4 fewer than the 64 total in this contest.
  • The average total in Buckeyes games this season is 63.3, 0.7 points fewer than Saturday's total of 64 .
  • The 64 total in this game is 10.1 points above the 53.9 average total in Cornhuskers games this season.

Ohio State Stats and Trends

  • Ohio State has played eight games, with five wins against the spread.
  • The Buckeyes are 4-3 ATS when favored by 15 points or more this season.
  • Ohio State's games this year have gone over the point total in 62.5% of its opportunities (five times in eight games with a set point total).
  • This year, the Buckeyes average 27.0 more points per game (47.3) than the Cornhuskers surrender (20.3).
  • Ohio State is 5-3 against the spread and 7-1 overall this season when the team scores more than 20.3 points.
  • The Buckeyes collect 199.2 more yards per game (547.6) than the Cornhuskers allow per matchup (348.4).
  • Ohio State is 5-3 against the spread and 7-1 overall when the team picks up more than 348.4 yards.
  • The Buckeyes have six giveaways this season, while the Cornhuskers have 10 takeaways .
Nebraska Stats and Trends

  • Nebraska is 4-4-0 against the spread this season.
  • The Cornhuskers covered the spread in their only game when underdogs by 15 points or more.
  • Nebraska's games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 37.5% of its opportunities (three times in eight games with a set point total).
  • This season the Cornhuskers score 10.6 more points per game (29.9) than the Buckeyes surrender (19.3).
  • Nebraska is 3-4 against the spread and 3-5 overall when the team records more than 19.3 points.
  • The Cornhuskers rack up 469.9 yards per game, 114 more yards than the 355.9 the Buckeyes allow.
  • When Nebraska amasses more than 355.9 yards, the team is 4-4 against the spread and 3-6 overall.
  • The Cornhuskers have 13 giveaways this season, while the Buckeyes have 14 takeaways .
Season Stats

