Your New Aesthetic: Blackhawks 5, Senators 1

Fresh off their first win of the season, the Chicago Blackhawks are back on home ice Wednesday night, hosting the Carolina Hurricanes. The team stats are a study in the importance of 5-on-5 hockey, because the two teams are not all that different from a special teams perspective. Carolina is ranked fourth in the league on the power play (28.1 percent) and on the penalty kill (88.9), while Chicago is ranked sixth (26.3) and fifth (88.6), respectively. Seems like an even matchup, right? But it’s at 5-on-5 play where the fortunes of each team take wildly different turns. At 5-on-5 play, Carolina is it outscoring its opponents 20-7 this season, a plus-13 differential that is the best in the league. Chicago is trailing 30-10, a minus-20 differential that is the worst in the league.
