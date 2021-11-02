CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Your New Aesthetic: Blackhawks 5, Senators 1

By Mil Savich
Second City Hockey
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleComing off of their worst start to a season in franchise history, the Blackhawks entered Monday night’s contest with the Senators in dire need of a victory. After a miserable opening stretch of 0-7-2, the Hawks were finally able to shake their October rust, capturing two points in a 5-1 win...

www.secondcityhockey.com

markerzone.com

PATRICK KANE AND JONATHAN TOEWS REVEAL WHEN THEY FOUND OUT ABOUT KYLE BEACH

With the results of the independent investigation into the sexual assault of a player in the Blackhawks organization back in 2010 having been released to the public, most everyone knows the horrifying details of a sexual assault that had taken place during the team's championship run. On Wednesday, former Blackhawks...
PUBLIC SAFETY
arcamax.com

Patrick Kane records a hat trick as the Chicago Blackhawks beat the Ottawa Senators 5-1 for their 1st win of the season

Patrick Kane couldn’t have scripted a better comeback story for himself or the Chicago Blackhawks if he tried. Kane returned from a four-game absence while in the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol — and all he did was notch his seventh career hat trick, pass Steve Larmer for third place on the franchise goals list and help the Hawks secure their first win of the season, a 5-1 blowout of the Ottawa Senators on Monday night at the United Center.
NHL
Second City Hockey

Choose Your Fate: Blackhawks at Blues Preview

There’s no way around it, the first month of the Blackhawks 2021-22 season has been nothing short of a train wreck, both on and off the ice. After an abysmal 0-6-2 start, Chicago has one more opportunity to escape October with a victory, when they play the Blues on Saturday evening at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis.
NHL
Second City Hockey

Paper Wings: Blackhawks-Hurricanes Preview

Fresh off their first win of the season, the Chicago Blackhawks are back on home ice Wednesday night, hosting the Carolina Hurricanes. The team stats are a study in the importance of 5-on-5 hockey, because the two teams are not all that different from a special teams perspective. Carolina is ranked fourth in the league on the power play (28.1 percent) and on the penalty kill (88.9), while Chicago is ranked sixth (26.3) and fifth (88.6), respectively. Seems like an even matchup, right? But it’s at 5-on-5 play where the fortunes of each team take wildly different turns. At 5-on-5 play, Carolina is it outscoring its opponents 20-7 this season, a plus-13 differential that is the best in the league. Chicago is trailing 30-10, a minus-20 differential that is the worst in the league.
NHL
Patrick Kane
Steve Larmer
Brandon Hagel
Jonathan Toews
chatsports.com

Game 8 Preview and Open Thread: Ottawa Senators @ Chicago Blackhawks

The Ottawa Senators are coming off an impressive 4-1 win against the Dallas Stars and a promising start to this road trip. The Blackhawks on the other hand are yet to win a game in a season where everyone wants to see them suffer. With everything going on around the Hawks, it would be nice if the Sens gave us another great performance and ensured the Hawks continue to be on the losing end.
NHL
New York Post

Senators vs. Blackhawks prediction: Expect a lot of goals between struggling teams

When the Chicago Blackhawks host the Ottawa Senators on Monday, they’ll be doing so on a single day’s rest, as it will be their third game in four days. The Senators, meanwhile, had the weekend off to rest after picking up a big win in Dallas on Friday. This is an important game for the Blackhawks, who have yet to win a game (0-7-2), but there are a lot of questions about what their lineup will look like. There might be a good moneyline bet to be made here, but the situation is very fluid with Patrick Kane and four others in COVID protocol, so I’d suggest looking at the total in the meantime.
NHL
Second City Hockey

Blackhawks Bits: Khaira, Stillman removed from COVID protocol; Hossa night postponed

The Chicago Blackhawks on-ice situation took another step towards normalcy on Tuesday with the news that forward Jujhar Khaira and defenseman Riley Stillman have both been removed from the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol, along with a pair of assistant coaches:. Each player has been out of the lineup since the Oct....
NHL
#Hawks#New Aesthetic#Blackhawks 5#The Ottawa Senators
Second City Hockey

No, the Blackhawks underlying numbers have not been improving

For those who caught the pregame show on NBC Sports Chicago before Wednesday’s Chicago Blackhawks game against the Carolina Hurricanes, reporter Charlie Roumeliotis had a segment which later made its way to YouTube under the title, “Blackhawks improving statistically in some underlying numbers.”. Reasonable people can disagree, so let’s consider...
NHL
Second City Hockey

Dancing for Rain: Hurricanes 4, Blackhawks 3

A blown two-goal lead and a failure to capitalize on several late power-play opportunities sent the Chicago Blackhawks to yet another loss on Wednesday night at the United Center: a 4-3 loss to the still unbeaten Carolina Hurricanes. Remember when the Blackhawks started this season with the longest stretch of...
NHL
Second City Hockey

The Time Has Come and It’s Going Nowhere: Jets 5, Blackhawks 1

The Blackhawks season got even more depressing Friday night as they fell 5-1 to the Winnipeg Jets and are now 1-9-2 on the season. The Jets opened the scoring like most Blackhawks opponents do. A rushing Paul Stastny scored a five-hole goal just 47 seconds into the first period after a beautiful saucer pass from Andrew Copp that split the Blackhawks defenders. Seth Jones, in particular, gets burned on this play.
NHL
Second City Hockey

You Ain’t Seen Nothin’ Yet: Blackhawks at Jets Preview

The misery of October doesn’t appear to actually be over. After starting November on a good foot by beating the Senators 5-1, the Blackhawks coughed up a 3-1 lead against the undefeated Hurricanes to return to their losing ways on Wednesday. Now, for the first time this season, the Blackhawks...
NHL
Sportsnet.ca

No clear timeline on Blackhawks' decision to hire new personnel

There's no clear timeline for when the Chicago Blackhawks will permanently replace vacant positions in their front office and coaching staff. "(The Blackhawks) need a general manager, they need a head coach, and what we don't really have right now, Ron, is a clear timeline of when that's going to be," said Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman during the 32 Thoughts segment on Hockey Night in Canada.
NHL
prohockeyrumors.com

Blackhawks Won’t Hire New Coach Until Offseason

The Chicago Blackhawks removed Jeremy Colliton from his position as head coach yesterday, meaning they are now dealing with interim hires at the general manager and coaching positions. Kyle Davidson is serving as interim GM after Stan Bowman’s resignation, while Derek King who had been with the Rockford IceHogs is taking over behind the bench for the time being. Today, both men spoke with the media and Davidson explained to reporters including Mark Lazerus of The Athletic that the organization will not hire a new coach until after this season is completed. He believes it will allow for a more thorough search, giving the Blackhawks access to all available candidates.
NHL
letsgohawks.net

Hawks Players Speak Up About Jeremy Colliton.

The Chicago Blackhawks are off to an absolutely disgusting start to the season and are setting records along the way. They now hold the longest record involving a team never holding a lead to start the season and of course that explains their 0-5-1 record. You would think that after...
NHL
CBS Miami

Former NHL Player Kyle Beach Says He Was Raped, Claims Joel Quenneville Did Nothing

SUNRISE (CBSMiami) – A former National Hockey League player who says he was raped by a coach has come forward publicly and is making accusations against Panthers head coach Joel Quenneville. Former Blackhawks player Kyle Beach says Quenneville knew the coach raped him and did nothing about it. When Quenneville coached the Blackhawks to a Stanley Cup title in 2010, an assistant there was accused of raping a 20-year-old player. Wednesday evening, Beach came forward publicly for the first time. he said he was scared, alone and felt sick to his stomach seeing the man who allegedly raped him parading with the Stanley Cup. He also said team leadership knew what was happening. He went on to say that Quenneville put winning above the investigation into the sexual assault. A new report questions whether Quenneville was part of a culture that looked the other way. Quenneville is due to meet with the NHL commissioner on Thursday.
SUNRISE, FL
Chicago Tribune

3 things we learned about Derek King, the Chicago Blackhawks interim coach, including his laid-back vibe compared with Jeremy Colliton: ‘I try to keep things light’

Derek King wore a winter hat on the ice as he surveyed his first morning skate as interim coach of the Chicago Blackhawks from the blue line, and the 54-year-old struck a jarring difference from the 36-year-old Jeremy Colliton scooting around the ice. King has a rough act to follow. The Hawks’ 1-9-2 start to Colliton’s fourth season was marked by sometimes listless play, defensive breakdowns ...
