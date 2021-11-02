CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Giants' many mistakes prove costly in 20-17 loss to Chiefs

perutribune.com
 7 days ago

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — There wasn't...

www.perutribune.com

Kansas City Star

Chiefs fans were mostly unimpressed with Kansas City’s 20-17 win over the Giants

The Chiefs won Monday night, but it didn’t come easy. They had a pair of turnovers and committed a dozen penalties in a 20-17 win over the Giants on “Monday Night Football.”. “It’s kind of a microcosm of the whole entire year,” Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes told ESPN’s Lisa Salters...
NFL
State
Kansas State
State
New York State
wesb.com

Chiefs Rally Over Giants 20-17 On WESB Sports

The Kansas City Chiefs edged the New York Giants 20-17 last night on WESB Sports. Patrick Mahomes finished the day 29 of 48 passing for 275 yards and 1 touchdown with 1 interception. Tyreek Hill led all receivers with 94 yards and a score on 12 receptions. Darrel Williams and Darren Gore combined for 97 yards and a touchdown on the ground.
NFL
chatsports.com

New York Giants come up short on Monday Night, lose to Chiefs 20-17

The New York Giants played the Kansas City Chiefs tonight in a Week Eight matchup of Monday Night Football. The Giants traveled to Kansas City and came away with a loss in a game that finished with a final score of 20-17. The Giants fall to 2-6 after a hard-fought...
NFL
Big Blue View

Giants-Chiefs final score: New York falls, 20-17, to Kansas City

In the New York Giants’ first visit to Kansas City in eight years, the Giants fell short, 20-17, to the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday Night Football. The Giants dropped to 2-6 on the season and the Chiefs improved to 4-4. How it happened. The Chiefs entered Monday night’s game...
NFL
arcamax.com

Chiefs beat the NY Giants 20-17

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The Chiefs beat the Giants, and that’s swell. Wins are good. Wins are precious. Every win in the NFL should be celebrated. This particular one is stretching the rule. They beat the woeful Giants 20-17 at Arrowhead Stadium on Monday, and they’ll take the positives where...
NFL
chiefs.com

Chiefs Come Back to Defeat Giants, 20-17, on Monday Night Football

It wasn't always pretty, but the Kansas City Chiefs came back to defeat the New York Giants, 20-17, and tally their fourth victory of the season on Monday night at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Kansas City recorded field goals on each of its final two possessions to tie and...
NFL
chatsports.com

Final Score: Chiefs squeak out 20-17 victory over Giants

On Monday Night Football against the New York Giants, the Kansas City Chiefs took small steps forward on both sides of the ball that were overshadowed by turnovers and penalties. But in the end, the Chiefs held on for a 17-14 victory. The Chiefs got the ball first, beginning by...
NFL
Kansas City Star

Watch highlights from Kansas City Chiefs’ 20-17 win over the New York Giants

After a blowout loss against the Tennessee Titans in Week 7, the Chiefs bounced back with a 20-17 victory over the New York Giants on “Monday Night Football.”. While it wasn’t the finest showing by the Chiefs offense, the defense held an opponent below 27 points for just the second time this season.
NFL
Asbury Park Press

Postgame analysis: NY Giants' lack of focus late dooms them in 20-17 loss to Chiefs

KANSAS CITY – The lack of focus and discipline late doomed the Giants again, and at this point, Joe Judge needs to hold the players accountable. A taunting penalty on Eli Penny cost valuable field position in the quest for a potential go-ahead field goal. An offsides penalty by Oshane Ximines negated a potential crushing interception for Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs by Darnay Holmes.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Giants fall to Chiefs, 20-17, in prime time

The New York Giants gave it a valiant effort on Monday night but ultimately were defeated 20-17 by the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday night at Arrowhead Stadium. In a game that came down to the final drives in the fourth quarter, both teams endured sloppy play and turnovers throughout the night. Both Daniel Jones and Patrick Mahomes traded interceptions on consecutive drives in the first quarter.
NFL
NBC Washington

Headsets Blamed For Giants' Timeout Issues in Loss to Chiefs

Having more timeouts in critical moments against the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday night could have propelled the New York Giants toward an upset win at Arrowhead Stadium. Was it head coach Joe Judge's fault for burning through them too quickly?. According to Judge, the NFL has been letting New...
NFL

