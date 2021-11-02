CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
LeBlond aims for deep run ahead of postseason opener

By Jacob Lang News-Press NOW
St. Joseph News-Press
St. Joseph News-Press
 7 days ago
Bishop LeBlond quarterback Landon Gardner throws a pass Friday night against Northland Christian at Eagle Stadium. Anthony Crane | News-Press NOW

In their two seasons since joining 8-Man football, Bishop LeBlond has not won a playoff game, but that looks like it could change this year.

After winning five games in two years combined, the Eagles finished the 2021 regular season at 8-1, earning the top seed in 8-Man District 3.

“It feels awesome, all our hard work paying off,” LeBlond junior Landon Gardner said. “Getting that one-seed so we can rest up and get ready for these district games, it’s good.”

Rising to the top of the 8-Man ranks this season, Gardner said it’s a special thing to be a part of.

“It’s been huge, just growing with your brothers,” Gardner said. “Overall, our hard work paying off, the experience coming and not losing too many guys these past two years, we should bring everyone up with us.”

In earning the one-seed, the Eagles got a bye in the first week of the playoffs. This week, they will face the eight-seed DeKalb in the district quarterfinals.

LeBlond junior Jake Korell says the Eagles are ready to keep the ball rolling.

“We think we’re feeling pretty confident,” Korell said. “We have some of our better guys back, we’re healthy with the bye week, and we just think we can make a good run.”

The road to the district championship looks like it could be aligning well for the Eagles. DeKalb has won just two games this season, both coming in each of the last two weeks and both against Stewartsville-Osborn.

LeBlond and DeKalb have had one common opponent all season: Nodaway Valley. The Eagles defeated the Thunder, 40-20, at the beginning of October. The Tigers were beaten by the Thunder, 58-6, the week prior.

If the Eagles were to win this week, they would face the winner of Pattonsburg and Braymer, each of which have losing records on the season. LeBlond beat Pattonsburg, 70-20, in week one.

With some favorable matchups lying ahead, LeBlond head coach Chuck Davis said he’s keeping the team’s focus on the week ahead and taking one step at a time.

“If we really buckle down on perfecting or getting as close to perfect as we can on our schemes, then every opponent kind of takes care of itself leading up to a couple of really good teams later on,” Davis said.

On the other side of the District Tournament bracket lies two-seed King City and three-seed Orrick. Coming into the playoffs, LeBlond was ranked No. 8 in the state, while King City was ranked No. 4 and Orrick ranked No. 10.

The Eagles would likely face a tough test in the 8-Man District 3 title game if they were to make it, but Davis said the Eagles are focused on the task at hand.

A win Friday would be LeBlond’s first playoff victory in the 8-Man era. With the confidence they carry into the postseason, Davis said he believes the Eagles have what it takes to make a deep run.

“The cool thing about postseason football, though, is that it’s less about Xs and Os because by now, everybody knows what we do, and we know what other teams do,” Davis said. “It’s a lot about execution and heart, so if our kids come focused, ready to play every Friday, I like our chances.”

LeBlond faces DeKalb in the 8-Man District 3 Quarterfinals Friday night at Eagle Stadium. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.

St. Joseph News-Press

St. Joseph News-Press

St. Joseph, MO
