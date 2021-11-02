CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Breeders' Cup Opening Odds

By The Associated Press
perutribune.com
 7 days ago

6th Race, Post Time: 5:50 p.m. 7th Race, Post Time: 6:30...

www.perutribune.com

Comments / 0

Related
GV Wire

Two of NASCAR’s Biggest Stars Will Race at Merced Speedway

Kyle Larson, who has nine NASCAR Cup Series wins this season, and defending Cup Series champion Chase Elliott have committed to racing at Merced Speedway on Nov. 23-24. Larson has entered both the NOS Energy USAC National Midget Series event and the Merced Winged 360 Sprint Car event while Elliott will make his sprint car debut on the dirt quarter-mile track.
MERCED, CA
CBS Sports

2021 Breeders' Cup Classic odds, predictions, contenders: Expert who dominated Betting Challenge makes picks

An elite field will square off in one of the world's most prestigious races when the starting gate opens on Saturday in the 2021 Breeders' Cup Classic at Del Mar. The $6 million Breeders' Cup Classic annually is one of the richest races in the world, trailing only the Saudi Cup and Dubai World Cup. The Brad Cox-trained Knicks Go is the 5-2 morning-line favorite in the 2021 Breeders' Cup Classic odds. Belmont Stakes winner Essential Quality, who also is trained by Cox, is the 3-1 second choice in the Breeders' Cup Classic 2021 field.
SPORTS
AFP

Controversial trainer Baffert seeks Breeders' Cup Classic win

Controversial trainer Bob Baffert seeks a fifth Breeders' Cup Classic crown while rival Brad Cox chases his first Classic victory with two oddsmakers' darlings in the 38th annual thoroughbred showdown that begins Friday. The $6 million Classic caps two days of Breeders' Cup showcase racing at Del Mar, with five juvenile events Friday at the classic Southern California venue plus nine races on Saturday and more than $31 million at stake. Baffert, 68, brings Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit to the Classic after the horse tested positive for a banned substance following his win at Churchill Downs. "He likes this track and is training really well coming up to the race," said Baffert, who won his fourth Classic title last year with Authentic.
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Breeders#Bears#Times#Iradortiz#Sumterjoelrosario30 1#Tarabijaviercastellano12
CBS Sports

Breeders' Cup Juvenile 2021 odds, predictions, horses: Handicapper who crushed Betting Challenge reveals picks

The title of early 2022 Kentucky Derby favorite will be on the line Friday when many of the country's top two-year-olds leave the starting gate in the 2021 Breeders' Cup Juvenile at Del Mar. The Chad Brown-trained Jack Christopher, who is a perfect two-for-two in his career and is coming off a win in the Grade 1 Champagne Stakes, is the 9-5 morning-line favorite in the 2021 Breeders' Cup Juvenile odds. The Bob Baffert-trained Corniche is 5-2 in the 12-horse 2021 Breeders' Cup Juvenile field.
SPORTS
wgnsradio.com

Astronaut shooting for the stars in Breeders' Cup

The Breeders’ Cup is a great opportunity for Thoroughbreds to gain glory. Runners from across the globe will descend on Del Mar for the 2021 edition with eyes on the prize. One thing to remember in this instance…If you are shooting for the stars…be an Astronaut!. The $4 million Turf...
SPORTS
wgnsradio.com

Corniche was brilliant in Breeders' Cup Juvenile

Future Stars Friday at the Breeders' Cup featured upsets, big runs, and a little of the bizarre. But the best of a big day was a brilliant run by one of the favorites. Coming into the Juvenile race, Corniche had a few things causing question marks. Could he overcome the far outside post in a 12 horse field? Were just two starts enough to have him ready for this type of competition? Could trainer Bob Baffert and jockey Mike Smith once again work their magic?
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Horse Racing
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

2021 Breeders' Cup Classic expert picks, predictions, odds: Record-setting handicapper reveals surprising bets

The most exciting two days in horse racing culminates on Saturday when an elite field of nine horses leaves the starting gate in the 2021 Breeders' Cup Classic at Del Mar. Limited to the top horses around the world, the Breeders' Cup 2021 features 14 championship races over two days. The final, and most lucrative, is the $6 million Breeders' Cup Classic 2021. Four-time Grade 1 winner Knicks Go is the 5-2 morning-line favorite in the 2021 Breeders' Cup Classic odds. Belmont Stakes winner Essential Quality, who like Knicks Go is trained by Brad Cox, is 3-1 in the 2021 Breeders' Cup Classic field.
SPORTS
thepressboxlts.com

Breeders’ Cup Notebook: Classic Updates

(Breeders’ Cup / Coady Photography) Art Collector – Bruce Lunsford’s homebred 4yo colt Art Collector galloped about a mile and a quarter on the Del Mar main track Thursday morning at just past 8:45 with Neil Poznansky aboard. The Bill Mott pupil will attempt to give the conditioner a third victory in the $6 million Longines Breeders’ Cup Classic.
ANIMALS
theracingbiz.com

BREEDERS’ CUP FRIDAY: MIDLANTIC CONNECTIONS

A number of horses with recent starts in the Mid-Atlantic are among the “future stars” set to run on Breeders’ Cup Friday, although only one horse in the big races was bred in the region. Here’s what’s on tap for the day:. R6 BREEDERS’ CUP JUVENILE TURF SPRINT. Two years...
ANIMALS
Bleacher Report

Breeders' Cup 2021 Entries: Lineup Odds and Predictions for Friday Races

One of the most lucrative weekends in American horse racing starts Friday, with the Breeders' Cup set to kick off with a five-race slate that will see $7 million in prize money on the line. While the Breeders' Cup Classic and Dirt Mile will take place Saturday, Friday's schedule is...
SPORTS
AFP

Knicks Go wins Breeders' Cup Classic and Yibir takes Turf

South Korea-owned Knicks Go won the $6 million Breeders' Cup Classic on Saturday while British-based Yibir took the Turf title at the 38th annual thoroughbred showdown. Loves Only You became Japan's first Breeders' Cup champion by winning the $2 million Filly & Mare Turf with a late charge.
SPORTS
perutribune.com

Larson tops teammate Elliott for NASCAR championship pole

AVONDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Kyle Larson was the driver to beat all season in his comeback with Hendrick Motorsports. With only the NASCAR Cup Series championship race left, the three other contenders will chase Larson one more time. Larson nipped defending champion Chase Elliott for the pole Saturday at Phoenix...
AVONDALE, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy