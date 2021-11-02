CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fourth COVID-19 shot needed for some

By Clayton Anderson News-Press NOW
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith the COVID-19 booster shot becoming more available, a percentage of the population who are immunocompromised will need a fourth vaccine dose. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines currently outline that about 3% of people in the U.S. are those who needed three initial vaccine doses, as opposed to...

Comments / 10

Valerie Aylward
6d ago

Covid Early Treatment Summit draws over 1,200 in Anchorage to hear the call for courage, medical freedomBy Suzanne DowningMust Read AlaskaOther points the physician-scientists made:- When people say Ivermectin is a horse drug, remind them aspirin is also used as a horse drug.- No Covid shots for children. Natural immunity will be better for them.- Let physicians treat patients.- The National Institute of Health has no protocols for early treatment, even nearly two years after the pandemic started.- We are having an epidemic of fear.For the vast majority of people, the virus is survivable.

4
