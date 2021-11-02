Morant scores 26 to lead Grizzlies past Nuggets 106-97

The first half saw the Grizzlies spray the entire arena down with seven made three-pointers. Jaren had three of those, which hopefully means he’s on the high end of his roller-coaster start to the season thus far. Jaren, at one point, led the game in scoring with the 11 points he finished the first half with. Bane has been the other consistent catalyst with nine points and one of the seven three’s Memphis has made thus far. Ja Morant led the half with a game-high 14 points and shows no signs of the elbow bothering him that got him listed on today’s injury report. Tyus Jones came off the bench and had some really nice moments — making plays passing and looking smoothly confident knocking down jump shots even from distance where he had two from long distance in the first half. Tillman also came in highly agressive & finished the first half with 10 points in the opening half.

NBA ・ 7 DAYS AGO