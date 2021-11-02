CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kenosha, WI

Rittenhouse trial goes to opening statements after jury set

By SCOTT BAUER, MICHAEL TARM and AMY FORLITI
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XWsYt_0cjnQE3T00
Kenosha Protests Shootings Kyle Rittenhouse, center, returns to the courtroom for the jury selection portion of his trial at the Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha, Wis, on Monday, Nov. 1, 2021. Rittenhouse is accused of killing two people and wounding a third during a protest over police brutality in Kenosha, last year. (Sean Krajacic/The Kenosha News via AP, Pool) (SEAN KRAJACIC)

KENOSHA, Wis. — (AP) — The homicide trial of Kyle Rittenhouse headed toward opening statements on Tuesday after a jury was seated in just a day despite the polarizing nature of the case.

About a dozen prospective jurors were dismissed Monday after they expressed strong opinions about the case or worried that they couldn't be fair. Others worried about their personal safety — “No one wants to be sitting in this chair,” one woman said — but the 20-member panel was finally set by early evening.

“I figure either way this goes you're going to have half the country upset with you and they react poorly,” said another woman, a special education teacher who expressed anxiety about serving. She was chosen.

The jury in the politically charged case must decide whether Rittenhouse acted in self-defense, as his lawyers claim, or was engaged in vigilantism when the 17-year-old opened fire with an AR-15-style semiautomatic rifle in August 2020, killing two men and wounding a third.

The jury includes 12 jurors and eight alternates; 11 are women and nine are men. Jurors were not asked to identify their race during the selection process, and the court did not immediately provide a racial breakdown of the group.

Rittenhouse traveled to Kenosha from his home in Illinois during unrest that broke out after a white Kenosha police officer shot Jacob Blake, a Black man, in the back. Rittenhouse said he went there to protect property after two previous nights marked by arson, gunfire and the ransacking of businesses.

The now-18-year-old Rittenhouse faces life in prison if convicted of first-degree homicide, the most serious charge against him.

Rittenhouse has been painted by supporters on the right — including foes of the Black Lives Matter movement — as a patriot who took a stand against lawlessness by demonstrators and exercised his Second Amendment gun rights. Others see him as a vigilante and police wannabe.

He is white, as were those he shot, but many activists see an undercurrent of race in the case, in part because the protesters were on the streets to decry police violence against Black people.

As jury selection got underway, Circuit Judge Bruce Schroeder stressed repeatedly that jurors must decide the case solely on what they hear in the courtroom, and cautioned: "This is not a political trial."

“It was mentioned by both political campaigns and the presidential campaign last year, in some instances very, very imprudently,” he said.

The judge said Rittenhouse’s constitutional right to a fair trial, not the Second Amendment right to bear arms, will come into play, and “I don’t want it to get sidetracked into other issues.”

One of the jurors is a gun-owning woman with a high school education who said she was so afraid during the protests that she pulled her cars to the back of her house and made sure her doors were locked. She said she went downtown in the aftermath and cried.

Another juror, a man, said he owns a gun and has it for “home defense." Another is a pharmacist who said that she was robbed at gunpoint in 2012 but that it would have no effect on her ability to weigh the evidence in this case.

Among those dropped from the case were a man who said he was at the site of the protests when “all that happened” and a woman who said she watched a livestream video of the events and wasn’t sure if she could put aside what she saw.

One person was dropped from the case after she said she believes in the Biblical injunction “Thou shall not kill," even in cases of self-defense.

Prosecutor Thomas Binger also moved to dismiss a woman who said that she has a biracial granddaughter who participated in some of the protests and that she could not be impartial. Rittenhouse’s attorneys had no objection.

Rittenhouse’s attorney got a prospective juror dropped after she said she would find Rittenhouse guilty of all charges just because he was carrying an assault-style weapon. “I don’t think a weapon like that should belong to the general public,” the woman said.

Rittenhouse fatally shot Joseph Rosenbaum, 36, after Rosenbaum chased Rittenhouse across a parking lot and threw a plastic bag at him shortly before midnight on Aug. 25. Moments later, as Rittenhouse was running down a street, he shot and killed Anthony Huber, 26, a protester from Silver Lake, Wisconsin, and wounded Gaige Grosskreutz, 27, a protester from West Allis, Wisconsin.

Bystander video captured Rosenbaum chasing Rittenhouse but not the actual shooting. Video showed Huber swinging a skateboard at Rittenhouse before he was shot. Grosskreutz had a gun in his hand as he stepped toward Rittenhouse.

Rittenhouse faces two homicide counts and one of attempted homicide, along with charges of reckless endangering and illegal possession of a dangerous weapon by a person under 18.

___ Bauer reported from Madison, Wisconsin, Forliti from Minneapolis. Associated Press writer Tammy Webber contributed from Fenton, Michigan.

___

Find AP's full coverage on the trial of Kyle Rittenhouse at: https://apnews.com/hub/kyle-rittenhouse

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WSB Radio

Shooting victim says he was pointing his gun at Rittenhouse

KENOSHA, Wis. — (AP) — A protester and volunteer medic wounded on the streets of Kenosha by Kyle Rittenhouse testified Monday that he was pointing his own gun at the rifle-toting Rittenhouse — unintentionally, he said — when the young man shot him. Gaige Grosskreutz, the third and final man...
KENOSHA, WI
WSB Radio

Woman recalls total 'terror' of Charlottesville car attack

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — (AP) — A woman who was pushed out of the way as a car slammed into counterprotesters at a 2017 white nationalist rally in Charlottesville described a scene of “complete terror” as she testified Monday to seeing her fiance bleeding on the sidewalk and later learning a friend was killed.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WSB Radio

High court to hear Texas case about prayer during executions

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The Supreme Court is to hear arguments in a case about whether Texas must allow a chaplain to pray audibly and touch a prisoner during an execution. Executions in Texas, the nation's busiest death penalty state, have been delayed while the court considers the question. The outcome won't take anyone off death row but could make clear what religious accommodations officials must make for inmates who are being put to death.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Illinois State
Kenosha, WI
Crime & Safety
City
West Allis, WI
City
Madison, WI
State
Wisconsin State
City
Kenosha, WI
City
Silver Lake, WI
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
WSB Radio

Concert victims included 9th-grader, 'life of the party'

As young as a high school freshman and from as far away as Washington state. Authorities on Monday released the identities of the eight people who died after fans at the Astroworld music festival in Houston suddenly pushed forward when rapper Travis Scott came on stage. Harris County officials did...
HOUSTON, TX
WSB Radio

Emails show officials sniping amid 2nd Michigan lead crisis

LANSING, Mich. — (AP) — After a Michigan official emailed the head of Benton Harbor’s drinking water system in June 2019 about the impoverished city's failure to hit targets for treating corroded lead pipes, the local leader snapped back: “I have no time for this.”. Municipal superintendent Mike O'Malley's email...
MICHIGAN STATE
WSB Radio

Graphic photos of Ahmaud Arbery's wounds shown to jury

BRUNSWICK, Ga. — (AP) — Jurors were shown graphic, closeup police photos Monday of the gunshot wounds that killed Ahmaud Arbery, while the first officer to find the 25-year-old Black man bleeding in the road testified he did not try to render medical aid because it would not have been safe.
BRUNSWICK, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jury Trial#Jury Selection#Shooting#Black People#Ap
WSB Radio

US charges 2 suspected major ransomware operators

WASHINGTON — (AP) — A suspected Ukrainian hacker has been arrested and charged in the United States in connection with a string of costly ransomware attacks, including one that snarled businesses around the globe on the Fourth of July weekend, U.S. officials said Monday. Yaroslav Vasinskyi was arrested last month...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WSB Radio

Alec Baldwin calls for police on set after ‘Rust’ shooting

In a tweet, actor Alec Baldwin said, “Every film/TV set that uses guns, fake or otherwise, should have a police officer on set, hired by production, to specifically monitor weapons safety.”. Investigators are still looking into what happened on Oct. 21, when a bullet from the gun Baldwin was holding...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WSB Radio

Pastor tackles gunman, saves parishioners during church service

NASHVILLE, — A pastor saved his whole congregation during a service on Sunday. Police said a man started waving and pointing a gun during the service at Nashville Light Mission Pentecostal Church as several people were praying at the church’s altar, The Associated Press reported. The man, identified by police...
NASHVILLE, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WSB Radio

'A mass loss of control': Answers sought in Houston concert

HOUSTON — (AP) — When rapper Travis Scott's sold-out concert in Houston became a deadly scene of panic and danger in the surging crowd, Edgar Acosta began worrying about his son, who wasn't answering his phone. He called hospitals and police, who told him his son was not on the...
HOUSTON, TX
WSB Radio

Pistorius up for parole, but he must meet victim's parents

CAPE TOWN, South Africa — (AP) — Eight years after he shot dead his girlfriend, Olympic runner Oscar Pistorius is up for parole, but first he must meet with her parents. Pistorius, a world-famous double-amputee athlete who competed at the 2012 Olympics, has been eligible for parole since July after he was convicted of murder for shooting model Reva Steenkamp multiple times through a toilet door in his home on Valentine's Day 2013.
PUBLIC SAFETY
WSB Radio

Ciattarelli campaign denies fraud but says recount possible

TRENTON, N.J. — (AP) — New Jersey Republican Jack Ciattarelli’s campaign denied Monday that there was fraud in this year's governor's election but his campaign's attorney said the margin could shrink enough to warrant a recount. The statement from Ciattarelli's campaign comes after the Associated Press declared Democratic Gov. Phil...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
24K+
Followers
39K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy