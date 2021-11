Seniors Destinee Swain and Karson Cabe tied for the win of the UWG Homecoming and were both selected as the 2021 Homecoming Queens. The UWG Homecoming Court consists of candidates who will represent various organizations on campus. Once elected to the Homecoming Court they must submit a resume and write an essay on why they chose to come to UWG and what it has meant to them. Each candidate will have to select an organization of their choice in order to raise money to donate to. This year out of all the candidates combined roughly over $30,000 dollars were raised for different organizations.

DON NORTON ・ 4 DAYS AGO