Pandemic decline stalls

The pandemic’s decline in Kentucky stalled Friday. On the state’s daily report, the last one until Monday, the seven-day infection rate rose for the second day in a row, to 24.01 cases per 100,000 residents. It had hit a recent low of 23.58 on Wednesday, after 12 days of...
WASHINGTON (SBG) — Data from several states and the federal government suggests deaths among Americans fully vaccinated against COVID-19 rose sharply amid the nation’s most recent surge of infections, but experts say that is not unexpected as more of the population gets immunized. Between Oct. 11 and Oct. 18, the...
Breast cancer screenings decreased by 87%, according to the CDC, and cervical cancer decreased by 84%. The study published by the CDC shows the decline correlates with the increase in COVID-19 cases at the beginning of the pandemic.
The post Cancer screenings decline during coronavirus pandemic appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COVID-19 case rates and hospitalizations in Washington appear to be flattening after declining for a few weeks. This concerns health officials, who would like to see case rates continue to decline. Case rates and hospitalizations are still at high levels compared to previous waves of the virus. State Epidemiologist Dr....
The decline of new coronavirus cases in Kentucky has been steeper than the national decline from the peak in early September. Wednesday's seven-day average of new cases in Kentucky, 1,320 per day, was 70 percent lower than the average at the peak of the pandemic in the state on Sept. 5, which was 4,398 per day.
The light at the end of the tunnel has appeared once again. COVID cases in the U.S. have dropped more than 7 percent in the last week, while hospitalizations and deaths have dropped more than 10 percent and 9 percent, respectively, per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Unfortunately, White House COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, recently told McClatchy that the state of the pandemic in this country is still a "mixed bag" as we enter the holiday season. In order to keep these numbers going down, the infectious disease expert has offered some advice to vaccinated individuals.
Former US Secretary of State Colin Powell died on Monday of Covid-19 complications. His family announced that he was fully vaccinated. He was 84 years old, and had multiple myeloma, a blood cancer. Health officials worry that anti-vaccine activists will seize upon Powell's death to make the claim that vaccines...
The United States has seen a decline in cases and hospitalizations since the summer's delta surge — but the decline is declining. COVID-19 is still killing more than 1,000 people in the U.S. every day. New cases still hover around 72,000 per day — and infections are actually trending up in some pockets of the country, including parts of the Mountain West and the Northeast.
The number of fully vaccinated Americans dying of COVID-19 has increased as breakthrough hospitalizations continue to rise, according to national data. As of Oct. 18, at least 10,857 Americans have died of COVID-19 despite being fully vaccinated. People aged 65 and older made up 85% of the deaths while female patients represented 43% of the total breakthrough fatalities, according to data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. There were also 2,299 deaths that occurred in patients who were asymptomatic or whose deaths were not related to COVID-19 but tested positive for the virus.
The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported 3,254 additional coronavirus cases Monday. The seven-day moving average of newly reported cases was 4,196 cases per day, up 8.9% from a week ago, but down 20.1% over the last 30 days. There were 17 deaths reported Monday. The seven-day moving average of deaths per day is 55, compared with 79.1 a week ago, a decrease of 31% in the last seven days. ...
A mysterious outbreak of a tropical disease typically found in Southeast Asia recently broke out in the US and left health officials stumped. After some snooping around, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has now revealed that the outbreak may be linked to a rare bacteria found in an aromatherapy room spray sold in Walmart, which has now been recalled.
During a busy coronavirus news week—which included parents getting vaccines for their kids aged 5 to 11 and the development of two pills proven effective as therapeutics—there was news that concerned experts: Legal challenges to a planned mandate for companies with more than 100 employees to get vaccines, and cases plateauing (not going down) and stuck at 75,000 a day. With this in mind, Dr. Vivek Murthy, the nation's Surgeon General, appeared on This Week opposite Martha Raddatz to tell you how to be safe, and he had a warning. Read on for five essential points that can save your life—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
More than 8.9 million people in the U.S. have already received a booster shot, according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Both the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the CDC have approved additional shots for some Pfizer recipients, but officials have since warned Moderna and Johnson & Johnson recipients to wait until their respective vaccines are approved for booster shots, so that people can get another dose of the same vaccine. The FDA is set to discuss and vote on additional doses for these two vaccines on Oct. 14 and Oct. 15, but a new study has found that getting a different booster from your original vaccine might actually be beneficial in certain cases.
Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories delivered straight to your inbox each morning. On Tuesday, the FDA advisory panel backed emergency authorization of a 10-microgram dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for children ages 5 to 11, which is equivalent to one-third of the dose given to adults. If the FDA and CDC follow the recommendations of the panel, a vaccine for younger children is expected to be available by the end of next week.
The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported that unspecified “technical issues” prevented it from releasing coronavirus reports from the weekend until Wednesday afternoon. A Health Department representative explained that an error occurred during data extraction. Bureau of Epidemiology and technical teams resolved the issue, but the report takes several hours to run each day, so publication ...
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Department of Health said Monday recent COVID-19 numbers “are among the highest we’ve seen so far in 2021.”
Health officials reported 4,253 new cases of COVID-19 Monday and 34 more deaths, one of them an Isanti resident in their 20s.
The latest figures from the Minnesota Department of Health bring the state’s total case count to 819,239, which includes more than 8,600 reinfections. Since the pandemic began, 8,862 deaths have been attributed to the virus.
COVID cases continue to rise in Minnesota. Recent numbers are among the highest we've seen so far in 2021. Sadly, the pandemic is...
Comments / 0