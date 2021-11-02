CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Pandemic decline stalls

By Al Cross Kentucky Health News
 7 days ago

The pandemic’s decline in Kentucky stalled Friday. On the state’s daily report, the last one until Monday, the seven-day infection rate rose for the second day in a row, to 24.01 cases per 100,000 residents. It had hit a recent low of 23.58 on Wednesday, after 12 days of...

