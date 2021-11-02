Technologically Advanced Stature To Guide The Meniscus Repair Systems Market

Automotive collision repair services refer to repair and maintenance carried out for passenger and commercial vehicles, post a crash, collision, or accident. The global market for automotive collision repair services is estimated to be pegged at around US$ 95 Bn by 2019 end, registering a CAGR of nearly 5% from 2019 to 2027. Increase in average vehicle age, poor quality of infrastructure, and increase in vehicle parc are considered to be prominent factors that will drive the growth of the global automotive collision repair services market over the forecast period. On the other hand, with rising concerns toward increasing number of road traffic deaths, legislations, vehicle standards, and road infrastructure are improving. This may, in turn, result in lesser collisions, consequently hindering the growth of the global automotive collision repair services market to some extent.

MARKETS ・ 6 DAYS AGO