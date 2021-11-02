CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Member Info for DancingBuddha

Life Style Extra
 7 days ago

I didn’t write that it was a security company, it was web hosting. The fact remains that a damaged image is bad for business. I have followed the threads on here for a short while and now wish to voice a view yet to be mentioned - the I mpact...

www.lse.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
Life Style Extra

Member Info for papillion

Can you expand on what the change brought to Infrastrata? This action is appealing to me as this board has demonstrated no interest in the share price or the share holders. I have repeated unanswered questions which I have submitted to the Company. The comms have been appalling. They took a decision to not report quarterly and move to 6 monthly, where was the consultation on that? I have asked on several occasions for the company to define the value of a contract that they would consider 'RNS's able', no answer to that tricky question. Instead we get plenty of tweets on webinars and the latest donations of our money, etc. There is more information provided on these boards and twitter by the super sleuths than by the company, that is something that is not right and corrective action is required. The appointment of ODDO as joint broker who proceeded to provide a broker note significantly below the then market SP, whats that all about? I could go on but I will just wind myself up.
MARKETS
Life Style Extra

Member Info for Loosegoose

Fully agree Tapp. The investor relations is not the best - time to step it up. We were promised regular trading updates. I think we got one since the promise was made and it was devoid of detail. The second one did not come on time and was substituted by the Interims about a month later. Even the RNS about the RNLI today did not contain any financial information whatsoever. My view is that securing debt finance is key to prevent another raise. A solid credit facility will probably unlock the SP through relieved uncertainty about going concern.
GAS PRICE
Life Style Extra

Member Info for Fruitsnveg

Some interesting reading here - the full article: https://thehedgefundjournal.com/hedge-funds-d1/ And specifically for CFDs, see approx. para 15 onwards (starting "The increased role of hedge funds..." Whether this still applies is another question.
ECONOMY
Life Style Extra

Member Info for stuGGTTH

That's an incredibly patronising post aimed at ValueHunteress, in essence comparing her to a gambler chasing losses. Do you feel she is not capable of reaching her own investment decisions?. Perhaps you think she should fetch your tea instead?. Stu. RE: Buy08 Nov 2021 17:12. Yes, AWE SP seems hugely...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American
Life Style Extra

Member Info for mikefluk

Razor. Good find re Juwi deal. Obviously the captal cost will come into it ultimately . Of course the share price of Cey is market related…it’s primarily due to Blackrock reducing their holdings . Providing they don’t offload more then the share price should go up. Regarding positive updates…I hope you are right as I can’t remember when the last positive one was.
MARKETS
Life Style Extra

Member Info for Buysellbuy

I'm sure several on this board will be upgrading homes, cars, lifestyles in the next week. Congratulations to those who bought in during the depths and have held firm over the years. Posts: 51. Price: 9.89. No Opinion. RE: Chinese DMS13 Oct 2021 23:01. I'm sure that there will be...
ECONOMY
Life Style Extra

Member Info for Thenorseman

Dipped my toe in after making a fortune on Rockhopper, losing it on Desire,s oil-to-water and TRPs Welwitchia well....and Hurricane’s oil-to-water and a few others...anyway the Dissoni North production was great so if we could achieve something similar that would be great. Good luck all“The Dissoni North Development project first oil started in February 2013. A production peak of 17,000 bopd was achieved and production plateau is around 15,000 bopd. “https://www.google.co.uk/amp/s/oglinks.news/addax-petroleum/pr/amp/cameroon.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Life Style Extra

Member Info for amerloque

Some posters on this board seem to want Nanoco to fail . They refuse to recognize the uphill battle that Nanoco have had to fight against Samsung, which likely sought to close every door that Nanoco have opened. Free enterprise has defenders and detractors, but no one seems to notice that companies such as Samsung prevent free enterprise's existence. Anyone who believes that free enterprise exists today is a fool.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Life Style Extra

Member Info for Scotsman77

Thanks for taking the time to respond and info all. Much appreciated. RE: Very large buys yesterday... 7.3m05 Nov 2021 09:14. The part I can't understand is how these tradfes don't appear to affect the opening SP? As a relative newcomer to trading / investing my understanding was that after / pre hours trades were only permitted in the US not the UK?
MARKETS
Life Style Extra

Publication of a Prospectus

The following Base Prospectus, prepared in connection with the update of the £2,000,000,000 Euro Medium Term Note Programme established by TP ICAP Finance plc and guaranteed by TP ICAP Group plc, has been approved by the Financial Conduct Authority and is available for viewing:. TP ICAP Finance plc*. Base Prospectus...
ECONOMY
Life Style Extra

Member Info for PearToDaMoon

Bluebay, I understand what you're saying, but I'm not bothered about the fundamentals. Sounds strange I know. Just putting my balls on the line and stating my entry in advance before it pumps and not after. RE: Sell at your peril03 Nov 2021 20:01. Bought a load of CCNC on...
MARKETS
Life Style Extra

Member Info for property

The revenues forecast will massively increased cash pike . Well hooked you got me. If you goi gym troll troll something believable Jesus. Cash pile will drop hugely when we buy a US distributor maybe with established clients to sell all our tests. Inbuilt a non shareholder or ex shareholder...
MARKETS
Life Style Extra

Member Info for Carribean2029

On that note….there will be an inevitability to having trolls…..there such little free float, in real terms, that folk will have to find ways of getting their hands on shares. They certainly are not getting mine….no matter how much they bluster on….I have faith in what we’ve got here…. RE:...
ECONOMY
Life Style Extra

Member Info for synaphai

Thanks again, Mr Toad. After looking at the table provided in the presentation and your post again, I now understand that the 10 mmscf/d refers to the average (not cumulative) flow rate during the quarter. So, as you calculated, a 50 mmscf/d flow rate would be 5 times the revenue of a 10 mmscf/d flow rate.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Life Style Extra

Member Info for Alexei91

Does anyone know why NCYT hasn't released their Q3 results this year. I'm guessing it could be because of the DHSC dispute??, but would like to know what others think.
ECONOMY
Life Style Extra

Member Info for StanAccy

I forgot to add, they need to keep NCCL ticking over until December when the loan repayment default kicks in and they get 95% of the solar company. On finding alone, the market cap is at £5 million and yet the BOD struggled to raise £600k?. Hanno Pengilly couldn’t ask...
MARKETS
Life Style Extra

Member Info for Rougeinald

Been invested here for a year or so. Bought around 1.20 saw it up to 1.80 then the gradual drop. I’ve never commented As I’ve always had some faith (somewhat naively) that budd would come up with the goods. Even now after another fund raise I still hold as I...
MARKETS
Life Style Extra

Member Info for Everton66

What seems to me to be encouraging about this announcement, is that it is presented without any caveats about current trading. I do not see how they could put this announcement out, three weeks away from results, if there were anything untoward going on elsewhere in the business. So I take that as a positive.
MARKETS
Life Style Extra

Member Info for Gertfrobe

Mike, all mainly foreign owned. “Gas/Water/Electricty, Traffic, Railways, Airports, Shipping, Banking”. Priti Patel is under pressure to disclose whether the UK’s most sensitive national security secrets could be at risk after the disclosure that its spy agencies signed a cloud contract with Amazon Web Services (AWS). Labour is demanding that...
ECONOMY
Life Style Extra

Member Info for jmak1912

TinkerT the buybacks are a great insulator against any drop going forward also....on the condition that money is being made.... This is why it never bothered me when the SP was below 300p and why it wouldn't bother me if it reached that point again. At current commodity prices they...
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy