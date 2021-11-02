Member Info for DancingBuddha

Can you expand on what the change brought to Infrastrata? This action is appealing to me as this board has demonstrated no interest in the share price or the share holders. I have repeated unanswered questions which I have submitted to the Company. The comms have been appalling. They took a decision to not report quarterly and move to 6 monthly, where was the consultation on that? I have asked on several occasions for the company to define the value of a contract that they would consider 'RNS's able', no answer to that tricky question. Instead we get plenty of tweets on webinars and the latest donations of our money, etc. There is more information provided on these boards and twitter by the super sleuths than by the company, that is something that is not right and corrective action is required. The appointment of ODDO as joint broker who proceeded to provide a broker note significantly below the then market SP, whats that all about? I could go on but I will just wind myself up.

MARKETS ・ 15 HOURS AGO