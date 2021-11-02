Member Info for Bickmaster84

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
I was down the back of the meeting. I didn't ask about independent testing...

Online Info Session, November 17

Join us on Wednesday, November 17 to learn about MIT’s master’s degree in engineering and management! Current students and program staff will be available to answer your questions about System Design and Management. We’ll explain the application process and our unique integrated core class. We’ll also highlight the career opportunities that open up for our graduates. This session is the first of our admissions cycle for Fall 2022, so don’t miss out!
Patrick Henry game ticket info

“We only do Ticket Spicket for tickets. They can use the app or they can purchase their ticket at the door with a credit card. We don’t take cash.”
EHS FOOTBALL PLAYOFFS INFO!!!!!

EHS FOOTBALL FANS!!! please see the information below about our EHS varsity football team traveling to take on the South Oak Cliff Golden Bears. Pre-sale Ticket Prices: Adult = $6.00 / Student = $6.00. At Gate Ticket Prices: N/A (must purchase online)
College Football World Stunned By Nebraska Development

There was a time not too long ago when Nebraska’s football program was consistently competing for Big Ten West Division championships. At the start of the 2010s, Bo Pelini had the Huskers program in routine contention for conference championship game berths. That time has long passed, though. Nebraska lost to...
Four-star shooting guard Drew Steffe cuts list to five

Four-star shooting guard Drew Steffe has cut his list down to five finalists he tells 247Sports. A 6-foot-5 shooting guard at Frisco (Texas) Memorial who is currently ranked No. 69 nationally by 247 in the class of 2023, Steffe is down to Colorado, Saint Louis, TCU, Texas Tech and Xavier.
2023 5-star CB Cormani McClain drops top 5 schools

Lakeland (Fla.) Lake Gibson five-star cornerback Cormani McClain released a top five over the summer. But about three months later, he felt the need to provide an update. McClain dropped a new top five Sunday on Twitter with the caption “The Ones That’s Showing The Most Love.”. Four of the...
Football Sectional Info

The New Haven Bulldogs have advanced to the second round of the IHSAA sectional football tournament. New Haven will host Mississinewa on Friday, October 29 at 7:00 PM. Since this is an IHSAA event, the cost is $6.00/person. Passes like; EACS Senior Citizen, New Haven Athletic Passes, NE8 Passes will not be accepted at this event. All tickets will be sold at the gate. Gates will open at 6:00 PM. If you have any questions, please contact Andrew Wagner at 260-446-0223 or awagner@eacs.k12.in.us.
