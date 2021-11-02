Member Info for Galveston

GALVESTON COUNTY, TX -- 15-year-old Sherri Buchanan resides in Galveston County, Texas and was most recently seen in the woods near Palo Pinto County on October 28, 2021 in the company of an adult male shown in the included photo. Sherri has medium-length, straight, blonde hair and brown eyes. It is unknown what she was wearing at the time of her disappearance or her current mode of transportation, but is believed to be headed to Lubbock, Texas or Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. If you have seen Sherri Buchanan since her reported disappearance, if you know of their current whereabouts, or if you have any information whatsoever concerning Sherri’s disappearance; please call the Galveston County Sheriff’s Office at (409) 770-5244 or Texas EquuSearch at (281) 309-9500.

TEXAS STATE ・ 10 DAYS AGO