Member Info for Galveston

www.lse.co.uk

spectrumlocalnews.com

The hurricane that still haunts Galveston

When you think of spooky cities, Galveston may not come to mind if you're not from Texas. But it is one of the most haunted cities in the U.S. Many people consider Galveston one of the most haunted cities in the U.S. Many claim the ghosts haunt the city because...
GALVESTON, TX
365thingsinhouston.com

Lone Star Rally at the Strand in Galveston

Attend one of Texas’ largest motorcycle rallies on Galveston Island. The Lone Star Rally weekend will be jam packed with events like a Sound Off Competition, Old Time Motorcycle Rodeo Games, Drive-in Car Show, and a Slingshot Showdown. Dozens of artists will also perform throughout the weekend. Admission. Admission is...
GALVESTON, TX
spectrumlocalnews.com

Texas Parks and Wildlife Galveston reports fish found with tongue-eating parasite

GALVESTON, Texas — Just in time for Halloween, here’s something truly terrifying. An Atlantic Croaker fish has been spotted at Galveston Island State Park with a a parasite in it called a tongue-eating louse. This parasite detaches the fish’s actual tongue, attaches itself inside the fish’s mouth and become its tongue.
TEXAS STATE
houstononthecheap.com

Haunted Happenings: Galveston Harbor Halloween Party

It’s Halloween week, and the Galveston Harbor Halloween Party on Saturday is sure to put you in the spooky spirit! Get your tickets for this weekend’s festivities now. It’s Halloween week, and if you’re like us, you’re looking for something fun to do this weekend. To celebrate the 144th birthday of the ELISSA, Galveston along with Saint Arnold Brewing Company are taking this spooky holiday to the high seas.
GALVESTON, TX
Galveston.com

Galveston Bay Foundation Acquires Over 4,700 Acres of Coastal Habitat in Brazoria and Galveston Counties

The Galveston Bay Foundation (GBF) recently acquired 4,714 acres of coastal habitat along Halls Bayou and West Galveston Bay in Brazoria and Galveston Counties, to be named The Chocolate Bay Preserve. The preserve will be forever protected as open space and natural habitat. This acquisition brings the total amount of land conserved by the Galveston Bay Foundation to over 13,000 acres. Natural habitats found onsite include tidal marshes, freshwater and brackish wetlands, and coastal tallgrass prairie. The acquisition was funded by a $10.5 million grant from Gulf Environmental Benefit Fund administered by the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation (NFWF) and a $1 million grant from the North American Wetlands Conservation Act. Additional financial support was provided by the Galveston Bay Estuary Program’s (GBEP) Conservation Assistance Program. GBF will preserve this property as part of its mission, but will also place a conservation easement on the property to be held by the Katy Prairie Conservancy. A conservation easement will provide additional legal protection to ensure the property remains conserved forever.
GALVESTON, TX
Woodlands Online& LLC

MISSING: Sherri Buchanan - Galveston County, Texas

GALVESTON COUNTY, TX -- 15-year-old Sherri Buchanan resides in Galveston County, Texas and was most recently seen in the woods near Palo Pinto County on October 28, 2021 in the company of an adult male shown in the included photo. Sherri has medium-length, straight, blonde hair and brown eyes. It is unknown what she was wearing at the time of her disappearance or her current mode of transportation, but is believed to be headed to Lubbock, Texas or Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. If you have seen Sherri Buchanan since her reported disappearance, if you know of their current whereabouts, or if you have any information whatsoever concerning Sherri’s disappearance; please call the Galveston County Sheriff’s Office at (409) 770-5244 or Texas EquuSearch at (281) 309-9500.
TEXAS STATE
KHOU

1859 Ashton Villa | Exploring Galveston mansion's haunted past

GALVESTON, Texas — It’s a mansion with character that many believe is haunted by history. “This is the 1859 Ashton Villa. It was built for the family of James Moreau (and) Rebecca Stoddard Brown," said Jami Durham, a historian with the Galveston Historical Foundation, said. Rumor has it the spirit...
GALVESTON, TX
realtynewsreport.com

Galveston Realty Still Hot as Vacation Home Trend Continues

GALVESTON – (By Michelle Leigh Smith for Realty News Report) – As those lazy days of summer give way to sweater weather, home sales along the coastline are not mirroring the temperature dips. Galveston Island realty is staying hot, not cooling off. “We are currently having a very successful fall...
GALVESTON, TX
