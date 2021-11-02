CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Latest: Japan PM promises strong push for emission cuts

 7 days ago

TOKYO — Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is heading to the U.N....

Reuters

Japan PM's nuclear push faces resistance ahead of election

KASHIWAZAKI, Japan, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's push to restart Japanese nuclear power plants idled after the Fukushima disaster faces stiff opposition ahead of a general election on Sunday, where his future as leader hangs in the balance if the vote is tight. A decade after triple...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
q957.com

Japan PM Kishida surprises with comfortable election win

TOKYO (Reuters) – Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Monday prepared to tackle major policy decisions, including trying to pass an extra budget, after leading his ruling party to an unexpectedly strong election win to solidify his status in a fractious party. Stocks surged to a one-month high on relief...
POLITICS
KEYT

Australia PM announces net zero pledge, but no new emissions cuts ahead of COP26

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison has revealed the plan he’ll take to COP26 in Glasgow later this week after coming under intense pressure at home and abroad to commit to net zero emissions by 2050. Dozens of countries have already put forward plans to reach net-zero — where greenhouse gas...
JOBS
industryglobalnews24.com

PM Modi made 5 promises at the climate summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow on Monday. At the summit, he spoke about 'panchamrit' which are the five nectar elements to deal with climate change. Modi also announced that India will become carbon neutral by 2070. Highlights. Modi addresses the COP26 climate summit. The...
ENVIRONMENT
AFP

Brazil pledges higher greenhouse emissions cuts

The government of Brazil, much criticized for its environmental policies, said Monday it would cut 2005-level greenhouse gas emissions in half by 2030 -- up from a previous pledge of 43 percent. Criticized for reducing staffing and funding of environmental protection bodies, Bolsonaro's government has made a series of announcements in recent weeks in a bid to boost its image at the summit.
ENVIRONMENT
naturalgasworld.com

Japan pledges $10bn to support zero carbon emissions in Asia

The aid comes on top of $60bn in climate finance Japan announced in June. Japan will provide $10bn in funds over the next five years to assist Asia along the path to zero carbon emissions, the country’s prime minister Fumio Kishida told the COP 26 summit on November 2. Kishida...
ENVIRONMENT
Reuters

UK's Johnson pressed Indian PM for ambitious emissions reduction plan

GLASGOW (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson pressed India to submit an ambitious emissions reduction target at COP26 during a meeting on Monday, Johnson’s office said in a statement. The meeting took place before Modi announced new climate targets at the United Nations climate summit in Glasgow. The statement...
ENVIRONMENT
AFP

Five challenges facing Japan's PM Kishida

From tackling the virus to dealing with geopolitical threats and working on Japan's climate goals, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will have plenty on his plate as he begins a new term as leader of the world's third-largest economy. - Navigate geopolitical threats - Kishida's new term begins amid high regional tensions.
CHINA
Shropshire Star

PM to urge G20 leaders to make good on emissions commitments

A number of key players, including China’s President Xi Jinping and Russia’s Vladimir Putin, have said they will not be attending. Boris Johnson will urge leaders of the world’s biggest economies to make good on their commitments to cut damaging carbon emissions ahead of crucial climate changes talks in Glasgow.
WORLD
One Green Planet

Australia Promises to Reach Net Zero Emissions by 2050

After much consideration, the Australian government has promised to reach net-zero emissions by 2050. Despite these promises, Australia has still not retreated from its reliance on coal and gas. And it has no significant plans for reducing emissions by 2030. Australia adds less than 2% of the world’s global greenhouse...
HEALTH
boisestatepublicradio.org

Biden pledges to retore cuts in U.S. methane emissions

NPR’s Dan Charles joins Here & Now‘s Scott Tong to discuss the latest climate change goals that world leaders are announcing as they wrap up the COP26 United Nations climate summit in Glasgow, Scotland. This story is part of Covering Climate Now, a project aimed at strengthening the media’s focus...
ENVIRONMENT
bulletin-news.com

Japan’s New PM Promises ‘New Capitalism’ Approach

Fumio Kishida, Japan’s new prime minister, has marketed his proposal to redistribute wealth as “new capitalism.”. However, some detractors on social media have compared the plan to socialism, labeling it “Japan’s common prosperity,” a reference to a core aim of the Chinese Communist Party. Hiroshi Mikitani, the CEO of Rakuten,...
ECONOMY
Tidewater News

COP26: India will attain web zero emissions by 2070, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday asserted that India is the one nation that’s delivering in “letter and spirit” the commitments on tackling local weather change beneath the Paris Agreement. India will meet a goal of web zero emissions by 2070, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has informed the COP26 world...
INDIA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

The Latest: UK's Johnson defends, pushes China on emissions

GLASGOW, Scotland — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson says Chinese President Xi Jinping’s absence from the COP26 leaders’ summit in Glasgow “doesn’t mean the Chinese are not engaging” with the fight against climate change. But Johnson said Tuesday that he wants the giant country to do more to slash carbon...
WORLD
AFP

Australia vows to sell coal 'for decades'

Australia said Monday it will sell coal for "decades into the future" after spurning a pact to phase out the polluting fossil fuel to halt catastrophic climate change. More than 40 countries pledged to eliminate coal use within decades during the COP26 UN climate summit in Glasgow, which aims to cap the warming of Earth since the Industrial Revolution to between 1.5 and 2.0 degrees Celsius. Australia, along with some other major coal users such as China and the United States, did not sign up. "We have said very clearly we are not closing coal mines and we are not closing coal-fired power stations," Australian Minister for Resources Keith Pitt told national broadcaster ABC.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Courier News

The Latest: Paris protesters target top 10 polluting nations

PARIS — Hundreds of activists gathered at Paris City Hall on Saturday to protest the inaction about climate change by the 10 top climate-polluting nations in the world. Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
ENVIRONMENT
Courier News

The Latest: Greta Thunberg calls UN climate talks a failure

GLASGOW, Scotland — Greta Thunberg branded the U.N. climate talks in Glasgow so far “a failure,” accusing leaders of actively creating loopholes in the rules and greenwashing their countries’ emissions. Thank you for reading!. Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue...
ENVIRONMENT

