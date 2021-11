Now that we have your attention with Sokyo’s infamous bubble cocktail! Welcome to Monday Munchies, the very infrequent food news segment on Man of Many featuring everything you should know about food happenings around Australia. This week we’re highlighting the race that stops the nation – The Melbourne Cup – with a list of venues that you and your work colleagues, friends, and foodies need to check out. We’re also breaking down a little food and restaurant news with some spots that you’ll want to add to your list. Let’s check it out.

LIFESTYLE ・ 14 DAYS AGO