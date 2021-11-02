Denver attorney represents people shot by Kyle Rittenhouse during protests

DENVER (KDVR) — A Denver attorney is representing two of the people shot by Kyle Rittenhouse during the 2020 protests against police violence and racial injustice.

Rittenhouse is accused of shooting three people, killing two of them, during a protest in August 2020 in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

Milo Schwab represents the estate for Joseph Rosenbaum, who died that night, and Gaige Grosskreutz, who was wounded.

Police have said Rittenhouse admitted to the shootings that killed Joseph Rosenbaum and another man, Anthony Huber, and wounded Grosskreutz in the arm.

Schwab is based in Denver but plans to travel to Wisconsin on Tuesday.

“For Gaige, the opportunity to take the stand is his opportunity to tell the world what he saw that night,” Schwab said.

He added that this case will determine a lot, not just for Rittenhouse but for the future of peaceful protests.

“Can you as an individual or as a group, show up to a mass protest with an AR-15 and create the conditions of, or help create the conditions of, fear or excitement or terror and then use that as justification? Use that as justification, for self-defense for your own fear?” Schwab said.

Schwab is seeking justice, something so many protesters also sought in the summer of 2020.

“I want 12 impartial jurors to dispassionately view all the evidence and hear all the testimony and come to their decision,” Schwab said.

There’s controversy in the courtroom already, as the judge in the case decided the attorneys should not use the word “victim” to describe those who Rittenhouse shot and killed or wounded.

“In Wisconsin, it’s not uncommon for judges to preclude the use of victim in a criminal case,” Schwab explained, adding: “And largely, I think that’s fair. I really do, [but] Gaige Grosskreutz was the victim. Anthony Huber was a victim. Joseph Rosenbaum, he was a victim. Whether Kyle Rittenhouse made them victims, that’s what this trial is about.”

