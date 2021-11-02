CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Denver attorney represents people shot by Kyle Rittenhouse during protests

By Joshua Short
FOX31 Denver
FOX31 Denver
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10H6vY_0cjnKMlB00

DENVER (KDVR) — A Denver attorney is representing two of the people shot by Kyle Rittenhouse during the 2020 protests against police violence and racial injustice.

Rittenhouse is accused of shooting three people, killing two of them, during a protest in August 2020 in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

Milo Schwab represents the estate for Joseph Rosenbaum, who died that night, and Gaige Grosskreutz, who was wounded.

Police have said Rittenhouse admitted to the shootings that killed Joseph Rosenbaum and another man, Anthony Huber, and wounded Grosskreutz in the arm.

Schwab is based in Denver but plans to travel to Wisconsin on Tuesday.

“For Gaige, the opportunity to take the stand is his opportunity to tell the world what he saw that night,” Schwab said.

Seeing the problem: Homelessness in the Denver metro

He added that this case will determine a lot, not just for Rittenhouse but for the future of peaceful protests.

“Can you as an individual or as a group, show up to a mass protest with an AR-15 and create the conditions of, or help create the conditions of, fear or excitement or terror and then use that as justification? Use that as justification, for self-defense for your own fear?” Schwab said.

Schwab is seeking justice, something so many protesters also sought in the summer of 2020.

“I want 12 impartial jurors to dispassionately view all the evidence and hear all the testimony and come to their decision,” Schwab said.

COVID-packed hospitals delaying cancer surgeries, emergency care

There’s controversy in the courtroom already, as the judge in the case decided the attorneys should not use the word “victim” to describe those who Rittenhouse shot and killed or wounded.

“In Wisconsin, it’s not uncommon for judges to preclude the use of victim in a criminal case,” Schwab explained, adding: “And largely, I think that’s fair. I really do, [but] Gaige Grosskreutz was the victim. Anthony Huber was a victim. Joseph Rosenbaum, he was a victim. Whether Kyle Rittenhouse made them victims, that’s what this trial is about.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.

Comments / 2

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Denver, CO
Crime & Safety
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
City
Denver, CO
Local
Colorado Sports
State
Wisconsin State
County
Denver, CO
Denver, CO
Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Attorneys#Denver Police#Shooting#Homelessness#Kdvr#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Homeless
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX31 Denver

FOX31 Denver

5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX31 Denver KDVR covers the latest breaking news, weather, sports, and more at KDVR.com, along with Colorado's Own Channel 2 KWGN.

 https://kdvr.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy