Beckley, WV

Volleyball Sectionals: West tops Greater Beckley, moves to winner’s bracket

By Rusty Udy
 7 days ago
Charmco – Greater Beckley Christian defeated Richwood 3-0 Monday before dropping a 3-1 decision to No. 1 seed Greenbrier West in Class A Region 3, Section 2 play.

After dropping the first set of their match against the Crusaders the Cavs were ready to roll, winning the next three 25-11, 25-23 and 25-21.

No. 3 seed Webster County upset No. 2 Charleston Catholic 3-1 and will now play Greenbrier West Tuesday in the winner’s bracket.

Charleston Catholic and Richwood will play in the first elimination game Tuesday with the winner playing Greater Beckley Christian afterwards.

The winner will play the loser of the West and Webster match Wednesday in Charmco.

Lootpress Media is an online news company providing news to viewers in West Virginia.

