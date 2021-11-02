CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

USC WR Kyle Ford 'Ready' to Fill Drake London's Shoes

By Sahil Kurup
AllTrojans
AllTrojans
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rpZaJ_0cjnJciu00

With USC wide receiver Drake London suffering a season-ending ankle fracture, interim head coach Donte Williams will have to look for other players to step up their production.

London posted monstrous numbers in eight games played, tallying 88 receptions, seven touchdowns and a whopping 56 more catches than fellow wideout Tahj Washington.

The Trojans have plenty of depth at wide receiver, but finding a replacement for the irreplaceable Drake London wont be easy. Candidates to fill his shoes includes Tahj Washington, Gary Bryant Jr., Kyle Ford and even some younger talents.

Ford is no stranger to injury, he was expected to compete for playing time in 2020 as a redshirt freshman, but suffered torn knee ligaments and missed last season. Now listed as the starting X receiver on USC's [week 10] depth chart, Ford is ready to take on a bigger role.

"I'm just hoping to fill everything that Drake [London] has been doing, and just continue that on," Ford said after Monday practice. "Honestly I feel like I could make an impact and take [over] that role pretty well so, I'm confident, I'm ready."

Ford, the redshirt sophomore has similar measurements to London sitting at 6'2", 225-pounds. This season he has accumulated seven receptions, 104 yards and one touchdown. He will look to increase those numbers against Arizona State.

"Not that we weren't serious before, but I feel like it's a lot more locked in now for sure," Ford said of the current mentality among USC's receiver room. "I don't think that is taking any fun away from the game. That is a big part of the receiver role, we have fun, [and] we do our job well."

The [4-4] Trojans take on the [5-3] Arizona State Sun Devils in Tempe, AZ at 7:30 p.m local time. This will be USC's first game of the 2021 season without star wideout Drake London.

-----

Follow All Trojans on Social Media: Twitter, Facebook, Youtube

Comments / 0

Related
ABC7 Los Angeles

USC's Drake London injured on touchdown catch, carted off field

USCstar wide receiver Drake London suffered an apparent right leg injury in the second quarter of Saturday's 41-34 win overArizonaat the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. London caught a pass from quarterback Jaxson Dart near the end zone and was hit by Arizona cornerback Christian Roland-Wallace as he crossed the goal line for a 6-yard touchdown that put the Trojans up 28-7. London stayed down and held his right leg. The leg was put in an air cast before he was carted off the field.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Scarlet Nation

USC star WR Drake London says he would '100 percent' play in a bowl game

USC wide receiver Drake London has so significantly boosted his NFL draft stock already this season, that he surely won't need the spotlight of a potential mid-tier bowl game to help his cause. In a time when top draft prospects skip far more substantial bowl games, London made quite the...
NFL
uscannenbergmedia.com

In a lost season for USC, don’t lose sight of Drake London’s greatness

Among the looks on the faces of USC players sauntering off the field at Notre Dame Stadium following Saturday’s loss, one of them stood out as particularly hard to decipher. That one belonged to Drake London. Disappointment was the primary expression, sure, but that almost feels too easy an explanation....
NFL
247Sports

ESPN's Mel Kiper names USC receiver Drake London a Top 5 2022 NFL prospect

ESPN's NFL Draft expert Mel Kiper updated his 2022 NFL Big Board of 25 prospects on Monday, which included a huge rankings bump for junior USC wide receiver Drake London. The Biletnikoff favorite was named Kiper's No. 4 overall prospect behind LSU cornerback Derek Stingley, Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton and Oregon defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux. That bump makes London Kiper's No. 1 wide receiver prospect.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
KEYT

USC WR Drake London out for season with broken ankle

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Southern California receiver Drake London will miss the rest of the season with a broken right ankle. The injury likely ends the collegiate career of one of the nation’s top wideouts this season. London was hurt when he was tackled by Arizona cornerback Christian Roland-Wallace as he crossed the goal line late in the first half to score in the Trojans’ victory over Arizona on Saturday night. He had with nine catches for 81 yards and two TDs before he was taken off the Coliseum field on a cart, and he returned to the USC sideline to watch the second half.
COLLEGE SPORTS
abc17news.com

USC star WR Drake London carted off with right leg injury

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Southern California receiver Drake London has been taken off the Coliseum field on a cart after injuring his right leg while making his second touchdown catch. London had an air cast around his leg, which was hurt while he got tackled in the end zone after catching a 6-yard TD pass from Jaxson Dart late in the first half. London has been one of the Football Bowl Subdivision’s top receivers all season for the Trojans. With nine catches for 81 yards and two TDs against Arizona, London has 88 receptions for 1,084 yards and seven touchdowns this season.
FOOTBALL
Daily Trojan

Drake London injured in USC’s 41-34 victory over Arizona

USC’s defense got a stop to push Arizona off the field early in the second quarter. The Trojans were up by one touchdown, but the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum sat eerily quiet during the homecoming game. If you looked away for a second, you might have thought someone made a...
ARIZONA STATE
FanSided

2022 NFL Draft: Inside The Rise Of USC WR Drake London

USC WR Drake London has had a massive 2021 campaign, and has certainly seen his stock rise for the 2022 NFL Draft. Summer evaluations are always interesting. They’re a great tool to get comfortable with where the next draft class is at heading into the college football season. It gives a great baseline of traits that players have and where improvements can be made. There are always some players who don’t reach the potential that evaluators see, while others burst onto the scene and improve massively throughout the season. One of those players for the 2022 NFL Draft that has elevated his game is USC Trojans wide receiver Drake London.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Usc#Shoes#Arizona State Sun Devils#American Football#Usc Wr#Social Media
theScore

Drake London's ankle injury feared to be season-ending

USC star Drake London suffered a potential season-ending ankle injury in the team's win over Arizona, head coach Donte Williams said Saturday, according to The Athletic's Antonio Morales. The wide receiver was carted off the field in the first half, and later returned to the sideline with a cast and...
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Drake London injury update: USC WR expected to test for NFL Draft, per report

Drake London is out for the season with a fractured ankle. The USC star receiver went down with the injury and was carted off during Saturday’s win over Arizona. But, he should be good to go NFL Draft testing, according to NFL Draft analyst Matt Miller. With his emergence over the last few seasons, London was projected as a first-round pick in the upcoming NFL Draft. Of course, injuries throw huge wrenches into those projections.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
On3.com

All hands on deck as USC looks to replace Drake London

Drake London was on pace to finish this year having produced one of the great seasons in USC and college football history. He might have wrapped up the Biletnikoff Award during USC's upcoming road trips. And he was definitely going to post his third straight double-digit catch performance before he fractured his ankle late in the first half against Arizona.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

LOOK: USC starts campaign for Drake London to win Biletnikoff Award

The USC football program kicked off a campaign on Monday to keep star wide receiver Drake London in the mind of voters for the Biletnikoff Award, given to the nation's top pass catcher. London was the clear favorite for the award before he suffered a season-ending fractured ankle against Arizona.
NFL
saturdaydownsouth.com

High school playoff game postponed after player found dead

A Houston (Miss.) high school playoff game was postponed following the death of a member of their team on Friday, according to WCBI News. The Houston Hilltoppers were preparing for the 1st round of the MHSAA Class 4A state playoffs Friday when news came down that sophomore defensive lineman Jamarcus Hall had passed away. He was found in his home around 8 a.m. ET. According to multiple reports, a cause of death has yet to be determined.
HIGH SCHOOL
AllTrojans

AllTrojans

Los Angeles, CA
736
Followers
706
Post
97K+
Views
ABOUT

AllTrojans is a FanNation channel covering USC athletics

Comments / 0

Community Policy