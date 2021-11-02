CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Harrington & Richardson M1 Garand

By Garry James
outdoorchannelplus.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGun Room: What's the estimated value of my Harrington & Richardson post-World War II M1 Garand chambered for .30-'06?. Question: I’m starting to arrange my estate details...

www.outdoorchannelplus.com

Comments / 0

Related
Outdoor Life

New Bowhunter Tags Kansas Buck With Incredible Antler Mass

Eric Wells, 33, is a Kansas native, but only started bowhunting deer four years ago with his wife’s brother and father near their home in Lawrence, located between Topeka and Kansas City. “They kind of pushed me into going with them to their central Kansas [hunting] lease,” says Wells, owner...
ANIMALS
Douglas Budget

GoFundMe campaign started for man injured in Wyoming explosion

GILLETTE (WNE) — A GoFundMe has been created to help the 34-year-old man who was hurt in an Oct. 31st explosion. Antonio Soriano was working at an oil production site when the explosion occurred. A pump house and two empty 400-barrel tanks caught fire. Soriano was taken to the hospital...
WYOMING STATE
CBS Denver

Beloved Colorado Paramedic Mark Smith Dies Of COVID-19

(CBS4) – Platte Valley Ambulance Service announced in a Facebook post Monday beloved Paramedic Battalion Chief Mark Smith died of COVID-19 over the weekend. According to the post, Smith was a valued “brother, teacher, mentor, coach and role model” who served with Platte Valley for 14 years and served for 30 years total in his career. Smith also served with REED Ambulance, Rural Metro Ambulance and as a dispatcher for Adams County Communications prior to joining Platte Valley. Smith died early Sunday morning in what Platte Valley called a “fierce battle with COVID.” “Mark will be missed by all including his co-responders from surrounding Fire, EMS and Police agencies,” Platte valley shared in its post. “Being a part of the Platte family for as long as he has been, he has made countless friends and has touched many, many lives. His entire Platte family are grieving his loss, a loss that will be felt for a long time. ” Platte Valley said Smith’s memorial services will be provided once arrangements have been made.
COLORADO STATE
outdoorchannelplus.com

Shotgun Review: Mossberg 940 Pro Field

Affordability & supreme function define this new semi-automatic shotgun. When I think of America, I think not of Starbucks, but rather of a Mossberg pump shotgun and a memorable day afield with friends and family seeking fun and food. Obviously, I’m not alone, because since 1961 the family-owned-and-operated firearm firm from North Haven, CT, has sold over 12 million Model 500s to rank-and-file hunters, home defenders, police forces and elite military units everywhere. Why? Because...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hra
outdoorchannelplus.com

The Best Shotgun Choke: Duckbill Shot Spreader

Fielded by Navy SEALs during the War in Vietnam, the Duckbill Shot Spreader improved the performance of Ithaca pump-action Riot Guns!. What is the best choke for a shotgun? There really isn’t one, as the optimum choke constriction will vary with the type/size of shot and distance you will be using it. Traditionally, short barrel shotguns intended for use with buckshot and slugs by military and LE, along with guns intended for personal protection, have typically been fitted with Improved Cylinder. While Improved Cylinder is the most common choke used with short-barrel shotguns firing buckshot, there are other options. Most of these, such as switching to a Modified choke, are rather mundane, but there are a few which will grab your attention.
UNITED STATES NAVY

Comments / 0

Community Policy