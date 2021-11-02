Harrington & Richardson M1 Garand

Fielded by Navy SEALs during the War in Vietnam, the Duckbill Shot Spreader improved the performance of Ithaca pump-action Riot Guns!. What is the best choke for a shotgun? There really isn’t one, as the optimum choke constriction will vary with the type/size of shot and distance you will be using it. Traditionally, short barrel shotguns intended for use with buckshot and slugs by military and LE, along with guns intended for personal protection, have typically been fitted with Improved Cylinder. While Improved Cylinder is the most common choke used with short-barrel shotguns firing buckshot, there are other options. Most of these, such as switching to a Modified choke, are rather mundane, but there are a few which will grab your attention.

UNITED STATES NAVY ・ 1 DAY AGO