Kegler’s Korner: Neuer earns female bowler of week nod

North Penn-Mansfield PPG–18.6, PPA–24.8; YPG–212.8, YPA–305.1. North Penn-Mansfield facts: Despite being one of the district’s youngest teams, North Penn-Mansfield has made major progress throughout the season, overcoming a 1-3 start to win four of its last six games. The Panthers (5-5) had won consecutive games before dropping a 13-0 decision against Wellsboro in a qaugmire a week ago. That game was 6-0 until the closing minutes and a resurgent defense surrendered just 187 yards. The Panthers have held three straight opponents to 19 points or fewer and Kohen Lehman returned two interceptions for touchdowns in a 41-0 win at CMVT two weeks ago. Linebacker Gaven Sexauer has produced a sensational senior season and is averaging 13.3 tackles per game, second among area players. Fellow senior Cam Fabian has topped 80 tackles and is a versatile weapon who has caught 37 passes and scored touchdowns four different ways. Linemen Jacob Johnson and Cody Hermansen have combined for 10 tackles for loss and Sammy Lawrence has three interceptions. Lehman has run for 801 yards and scored five times against CMVT. North Penn-Mansfield is 5-0 when Lehman goes over 90 yards. Quarterback Karson Dominick likely would be closing in on 1,000 yards had last week’s pouring rain not hindered the passing game so much. The sophomore threw four touchdown passes in a 35-14 win against Midd-West and Lawrence caught five passes against CMVT. North Penn-Mansfield has won playoff games in its last two appearances and is competing in the 3A field for the first time.

