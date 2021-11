The Chicago Bulls are off to their best start since 2012 (6-1), and they have DeMar DeRozan to thank for that after a 37-point performance led the Bulls back from a 19-point deficit against the Boston Celtics on Monday night. From start to finish, DeRozan couldn't miss, shooting an absurd 75 percent from the field (15-for-20), and connecting on three of his four 3-point attempts. It was the second-straight 30-point performance for DeRozan, after putting up 32 points in a win over the Utah Jazz over the weekend.

NBA ・ 7 DAYS AGO