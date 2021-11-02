CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

No Nagy, no Mack: Another loss for Bears

By ANDREW SELIGMAN
Fort Wayne Journal Gazette
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAKE FOREST, Ill. – Watching the game on TV, Chicago Bears coach Matt Nagy helped stay engaged by jotting down notes as the plays unfolded. It was an unusual spot, one he hopes he's never in again. “It was just a really, really weird situation,” Nagy said Monday. It...

journalgazette.net

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Sports Chicago

Bears announce Matt Nagy will not coach vs. 49ers

Matt Nagy will not coach the Bears on Sunday against the 49ers. The team announced on Saturday that Nagy remains in the COVID-19 protocol, so special teams coordinator Chris Tabor will take the reins. The Bears won’t be caught off guard by this news however. On Friday, Nagy said he has been working with Tabor and his other coaches all week to help him prepare for this possibility.
NFL
bleachernation.com

Matt Nagy Won’t Coach the Bears on Sunday

When the Chicago Bears take the field on Sunday, they’ll be doing it without Matt Nagy on the sidelines. The Bears announced Nagy will not coach the team on Sunday and will remain in COVID protocols. Nagy tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday after the team’s loss to the Buccaneers. The positive test came in the midst of what is now nine players, coaches, and staffers getting placement within the NFL’s COVID protocols. And because he hasn’t put up two negative tests at least 24 hours apart leading up to this week’s game against the 49ers, Nagy is ineligible to coach the team. In his place, Special Teams Coordinator Chris Tabor will serve as acting head coach.
NFL
FanSided

Chicago Bears: Matt Nagy has lost control of the entire team

There has been a common theme for the Chicago Bears since Matt Nagy was announced as the organization’s head coach in 2018. That theme has been that Nagy is continuously been embarrassed in games where the Bears are facing superior talent and his shortcomings as a head coach in the NFL are on display for the entire NFL world to see.
NFL
USA Today

Bear Necessities: Enough is enough with the Matt Nagy era

This is our online morning newsletter, Bear Necessities. Subscribe to get the latest Bears news delivered to your mailbox every day. The Chicago Bears were humiliated by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a 35-point blowout loss in front of most of the country. The Bears have become the laughing stock of the NFL — and that includes the 0-7 Detroit Lions.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Damien Williams
Person
Justin Fields
fullpresscoverage.com

Chicago Bears: Is Matt Nagy Losing the Locker Room?

While Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy deals with the team’s struggles, could he now be dealing with a lost locker room? Some things said by players and coaches this season seem to indicate that. This has certainly been a challenging season so far for Chicago Bears head coach Matt...
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Bears already preparing to replace Matt Nagy?

Matt Nagy’s fourth season in Chicago could very well end up being his last. NFL insider Benjamin Allbright appeared Friday on “Sports Talk Chicago” with Jon Zaghloul and said that he “100 percent” thinks that the Bears head coach Nagy will be gone by the end of the year. “From...
NFL
theScore

Bears' Nagy tests positive for COVID-19

Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy tested positive for COVID-19, the team announced Monday. Nagy, who is vaccinated, joins four players on the team's COVID list. Robert Quinn, Jimmy Graham, Elijah Wilkinson, and Caleb Johnson are currently in quarantine. The Bears are now in enhanced mitigation protocol due to the...
NFL
Chicago Tribune

Chicago Bears Week 9 storylines: A third-and-19 nightmare, Bill Lazor’s message and Mike Tomlin’s example

Looking to snap a three-game losing streak before going into their week off, the Chicago Bears will take the “Monday Night Football” stage with a trip to Pittsburgh to play the Steelers. The Bears need to create momentum in any way they possibly can but will be up against it. The Steelers have won three straight and seem to be finding their stride. The Bears, meanwhile, have lost three of ...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bears#Packers#American Football#Nfc
Daily Herald

Bears struggle with Mack sidelined, Nagy missing game

CHICAGO -- The Chicago Bears seemed to miss linebacker Khalil Mack and safety Eddie Jackson more than coach Matt Nagy. They were without Nagy on Sunday against San Francisco because of COVID-19, but it was their defense that allowed seven straight scoring drives in a 33-22 loss to the 49ers.
NFL
CBS Sports

Bears' Matt Nagy tests positive for COVID-19 following Week 7 blowout loss to Buccaneers

Matt Nagy was hoping to avoid a two-game losing streak when he faced Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 7, but he'd have no such luck, and now more ill fortune as fallen his way. One day after being dismantled in a 38-3 shellacking at the hands of the Buccaneers, Nagy has tested positive for COVID-19 -- he announced on Monday -- forcing him into quarantine. He's the latest on the team to be affected by the novel coronavirus, with the Bears having placed at least five players on the COVID/Reserve list over the past two weeks.
NFL
ABC7 Chicago

Chicago Bears' Matt Nagy: No decision on banged-up Khalil Mack for game vs. 49ers

LAKE FOREST, Ill. -- Chicago Bears coach Matt Nagy said on Wednesday that no consensus has been reached regarding ailing superstar Khalil Mack's status for Week 8's home game against the San Francisco 49ers. "The only thing I would say to that is we're working through everything right now with...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Chicago Bears
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
chicagobears

Bears mulling options with ailing Mack

The Bears are in the process of determining outside linebacker ﻿Khalil Mack﻿'s playing status for Sunday's home game against the 49ers and beyond. The six-time Pro Bowler has been hampered by a foot injury he sustained in a Week 4 win over the Lions. Since suffering the injury, Mack has been either limited or held completely out of practice but has not missed a game.
NFL
letsbeardown.com

Nagy's Worrisome Message To The Bears' Locker Room Revealed.

The Chicago Bears were absolutely destroyed by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this past weekend and things continue to get worse. Not only does the team continue to set up Justin Fields for failure, he's now been sacked the most times of any quarterback in the NFL this season. He's been...
NFL
Sacramento Bee

Weird situation for Nagy, familiar result for reeling Bears

Watching the game on TV, Chicago Bears coach Matt Nagy helped stay engaged by jotting down notes as the plays unfolded. It was an unusual spot, one he hopes he's never in again. “It was just a really, really weird situation,” Nagy said Monday. It was also an all-too-familiar result.
NFL
NBC Sports

Matt Nagy: We’re working through everything with Khalil Mack

A report on Wednesday indicated Bears linebacker Khalil Mack will miss this weekend’s game against the 49ers with a foot injury and that he could wind up going on injured reserve as a result of an issue he’s been dealing with for most of the season. Head coach Matt Nagy...
NFL
FanSided

Chicago Bears: McCaskeys need to change things and fire Nagy now

Instead of doing what they always do, the Chicago Bears owners need to change and stop allowing things to completely collapse by firing head coach Matt Nagy immediately. Things around the Chicago Bears have gone from bad to worse. After the team suffered their worst defeat under head coach Matt Nagy, there aren’t many of his defenders left. Fans and analysts alike are calling for his dismissal.
NFL
FOX Sports

Khalil Mack injury issue pressures struggling Bears

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — The running game already works for the Chicago Bears; they’re sixth in the NFL in rushing. Quarterback Justin Fields says he feels the passing game is close to doing the same to balance out their offense, and he needs to be right because his 3-4 team could be facing an entirely new challenge.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy