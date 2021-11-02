No Nagy, no Mack: Another loss for Bears

When the Chicago Bears take the field on Sunday, they’ll be doing it without Matt Nagy on the sidelines. The Bears announced Nagy will not coach the team on Sunday and will remain in COVID protocols. Nagy tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday after the team’s loss to the Buccaneers. The positive test came in the midst of what is now nine players, coaches, and staffers getting placement within the NFL’s COVID protocols. And because he hasn’t put up two negative tests at least 24 hours apart leading up to this week’s game against the 49ers, Nagy is ineligible to coach the team. In his place, Special Teams Coordinator Chris Tabor will serve as acting head coach.

