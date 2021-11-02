Death isn’t the end but the beginning.

After seven years and 365 columns, writer Wanda Sue Parrott of Seaside published her final “Homeless in Paradise” installation on Oct. 29. The 86-year-old former Hearst reporter met Kelli J. Keane a few years back at church, and Keane at the time was an early client of One Starfish, a nonprofit serving homeless people living in their vehicles. While Parrott herself has never lived in a vehicle – though she used to sleep in her hot orange Mazda at highway rest stops while traveling – she was compelled to begin telling stories about the homeless community and efforts to fix it, and her column was born. Her final column looked back to those early days, when she first reported in 2014 on the second annual fundraising breakfast for what would become the Fund for Homeless Women, funneling needed dollars to new initiatives like One Starfish, and an effort that eventually became the nonprofit Gathering For Women. Keane is now sheltered and lives in Salinas. Parrott, writing under the pen name Diogenes Rosenberg, plans to switch to poetry.

MONTEREY COUNTY, CA ・ 4 DAYS AGO