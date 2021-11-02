CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrations

Death isn’t the end but the beginning.

montereycountyweekly.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCelia Jiménez here, wishing you a happy Day of the Dead. This is a solemn and colorful tradition in which people honor beloved relatives, friends and pets that are no longer living. It’s a tradition that has been part of Mexican culture for thousands of years—in fact it is such an...

www.montereycountyweekly.com

Comments / 0

Related
wiscassetnewspaper.com

30th season begins with ‘Death and the Maiden’ tour

The DaPonte String Quartet kicks off its 30th season with a three-stop concert tour, performing one of the pillars of string quartet literature: Schubert’s “Death and the Maiden.” The first performance will take place at the Maine Jewish Museum in Portland on Nov. 6. This concert program, entitled “Bookends” for...
PORTLAND, ME
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hospice#Mexican#Unesco#Coco#Artisana Gallery Co Owner#Guadalupe
spectrumlocalnews.com

Childhood sweethearts reconnect and get married after 50 years apart

GREENSBORO, N.C. — All it took was one handwritten letter, and Jim and Vivian Starr's life would change forever. The two could not connect due to the lack of technology at the time. Now they're married and living out their "fairytale" "A fairytale," is how the Starrs describe the story...
GREENSBORO, NC
Hello Magazine

See the cast of Yellowstone and their real-life families

Kevin Costner leads the series as family man John Dutton, who heads up the Yellowstone Ranch. In real life, Kevin is something of a family man himself and is both a father and a grandfather! The 66-year-old has been married twice over his lifetime. He got hitched for the first time in 1975 when he was still in college to fellow student Cindy Silva. While together, they welcomed three children: daughters Annie and Lily and son Joe. All three are now in their thirties and have children of their own.
CELEBRITIES
kcrw.com

Racism and the Great White Outdoors

Since the 19th century, the modern environmental and conservation movement has been dominated by white people: John Muir, Henry David Thoreau, and John James Audubon helped thrust the movement into public consciousness, but their notoriety also carries with it a legacy of racism and slavery. On this week’s Life Examined,...
ADVOCACY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Celebrations
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Music
Upworthy

These 'platonic life partners' are ready to spend the rest of their lives together

Most of us want to share our life with a partner who is our best friend. But what if that best friend isn't a romantic partner? Why should that stand in that way of having what most people long for? The truth is: Finding an enduring kind of love is special, and something worth investing in, even if it's not romantic love. And for April Lexi Lee (aka @psychottie on Tikok), it's the kind of love shared between her and her best friend of 11 years.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
WTKR News 3

'Princess for a Day' hosts its annual Christmas Drive

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - A program called 'Princess for a Day' is hosting its annual Christmas drive. The goal is to give back to 300 children within the community. "Each child receives three gifts that they actually put down from bicycles to microphones and as you can see barbies, barbie house," Coressa Williams, the program's director said.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
montereycountyweekly.com

The Buzz 11.04.21

After seven years and 365 columns, writer Wanda Sue Parrott of Seaside published her final “Homeless in Paradise” installation on Oct. 29. The 86-year-old former Hearst reporter met Kelli J. Keane a few years back at church, and Keane at the time was an early client of One Starfish, a nonprofit serving homeless people living in their vehicles. While Parrott herself has never lived in a vehicle – though she used to sleep in her hot orange Mazda at highway rest stops while traveling – she was compelled to begin telling stories about the homeless community and efforts to fix it, and her column was born. Her final column looked back to those early days, when she first reported in 2014 on the second annual fundraising breakfast for what would become the Fund for Homeless Women, funneling needed dollars to new initiatives like One Starfish, and an effort that eventually became the nonprofit Gathering For Women. Keane is now sheltered and lives in Salinas. Parrott, writing under the pen name Diogenes Rosenberg, plans to switch to poetry.
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
montereycountyweekly.com

From the memory vault: A brush with culinary greatness.

Depending upon the establishment, service industry types encounter all sorts, including celebs. Events such as this weekend's Big Sur Food and Wine Festival, the Pebble Beach Pro-Am in February and Car Week bring in stars from many different heavens. And, of course, many make this area their home. Oh, it's...
CARMEL-BY-THE-SEA, CA
montereycountyweekly.com

Letters to the Editor 11.04.21

Thanks for the update on FORTAG and Del Rey Oaks (“FORTAG’s fate hangs in the balance in Del Rey Oaks,” posted Oct. 26). I am an avid cyclist (since the pandemic began) and love riding all over the Peninsula and Carmel Valley. I’m comfortable riding with traffic. However, I avoid riding along Highway 218 because it is straight-up dangerous. The section between Highway 68 and Gen. Jim Moore Boulevard has no bike lane, almost no shoulder, and plants growing into the roadway. And the remaining section to Fremont isn’t much better.
DEL REY OAKS, CA
montereycountyweekly.com

Toolbox 11.04.21

In the first-ever hometown heroes banner ceremony in Salinas, 86 veterans and active-duty servicemembers will be honored with banners on light posts. Family members are invited to continue to submit names of veterans, living or deceased, to be celebrated on banners. Ceremony at 11am Saturday, Nov. 6. Banners displayed on...
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
TheConversationCanada

'Oh creator, it's you I now renounce': How death metal lyrics echo some Bible passages, and what it means

The other day I came across a Buzzfeed quiz that asked me: “Heavy metal lyric or bible verse?” As someone who is a PhD candidate in religious studies and loves heavy metal, I was surprised to see that I hesitated on a number of my responses. Why does heavy metal use so many biblical references and symbolisms? As I researched, I rediscovered death metal, a musical genre I used to listen to as a teen. It seems like death metal was even more fixated with religion than heavy metal. But why is this musical genre so obsessed with religious and...
RELIGION
CBS Chicago

North Suburban Woman Pens Letter Expressing Gratitude And Raising Awareness About PLS — Which Has Robbed Her Of Her Voice, But Not Her Passion

HAINESVILLE, Ill. (CBS) — This is not the kind of story we normally bring you. It started with a viewer’s letter, written by a woman with a rare disease wanting to raise awareness about her illness. As CBS 2 Political Investigator Dana Kozlov reported Monday night, it is also the woman’s way to tell her family how grateful she is for their love. Dave Cohen serves as the voice of his wife, Lisa – as he has done for 11 years. He read aloud a letter that Lisa wrote us, wanting to thank her parents publicly for their lifetime of support. “I want...
COOK COUNTY, IL
Secret LA

Stroll Through A Wonderland Of Luminescent Wildlife Lanterns In Palm Desert

Selected as one of the 10 Best Zoo Lights by USA Today, the glowing ‘WildLights’ wonderland is back from November 23. The Living Desert Zoo and Gardens and will be illuminating over 80 of its 1200 acres in Palm Desert with one million holiday lights for its 29th edition of ‘Wildlights’. Guests will be able to wander through a magical landscape with luminescent “herds” of zebras, giraffes, a “coalition” of cheetahs and more. The glowing, life-size lantern sculptures mostly represent the multitude of species, including endangered ones, inhabiting this spectacular zoo.
PALM DESERT, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy