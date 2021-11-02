CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cop26: the world leaders arrive – podcast

By Madeleine Finlay
 6 days ago

The Science Weekly podcast is in Glasgow where we will be bringing listeners daily episodes from Cop26. Each morning you will hear from one of the Guardian’s award-winning environment team. Today, host Madeleine Finlay hears why the Bahamas are under imminent threat from the climate crisis and what Guardian environment reporter Fiona Harvey makes of India’s commitment to be net zero – by 2070.

Hosted by Madeleine Finlay with Basil McIntosh, Rochelle Newbald and Fiona Harvey, produced by Madeleine Finlay and Danielle Stephens, sound design by Rudi Zygadlo, music by Axel Kacoutié; executive producers are Nicole Jackson and Max Sanderson

Today the world leaders arrived in Glasgow for Cop26, the critical climate conference. Alarm, anger and a few significant promises featured during speeches made by dozens of world leaders.

Host Madeleine Finlay talks to Guardian environment reporter Fiona Harvey who reflected on the tone of the summit, which was set by Boris Johnson, who opened the Cop26 talks with a stark warning that “the anger and impatience of the world will be uncontainable” if the talks fail to get the world on track to avoid disastrous global heating of more than 1.5C. António Guterres, the UN secretary general, noted governments’ lack of progress in cutting planet-heating emissions. There were some significant announcements, too, such as Narendra Modi, prime minister of India, promising that his country would get to net zero emissions by 2070 and Johnson unveiling new climate aid for vulnerable developing countries.

Madeleine also hears from Basil McIntosh, the environment minister for the Bahamas, and Rochelle Newbold, the director for the department of environmental planning and protection, who tell her why keeping to 1.5 degrees of warming is so critical for their country.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WUQDf_0cjnEpqU00
Photograph: Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

