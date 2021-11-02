Hawks score twice in final 56 seconds to stun Mt. Juliet

MT. JULIET — If the first game of Wilson County’s first true city rivalry is an indication of what’s to come in future years, the Green Hill-Mt. Juliet series will be no fountain of youth.

Green Hill, facing the Golden Bears for the first time, appeared headed for defeat before the Hawks staged a dramatic comeback in the fourth quarter of a 25-21 victory at MJ’s Elzie Patton Stadium/Mel Brown Athletic Complex before a packed house last Friday night.

“It was awesome. It was great,” Green Hill coach Josh Crouch said of the atmosphere. “This is what high school football’s about. It’s a great rivalry. It’ll end up being one for many years. Our stands were great, support was great. Their support was great.

“At the beginning of the game, we were trying to get our signs in and you could hardly hear. Having that kind of atmosphere and having our kids play in it was fun and that’s what makes high school football so superior to everything else, is playing for your city.”

Mt. Juliet led 21-7 with just over eight minutes to play.

But after having little success through the air, Green Hill quarterback Cade Mahoney went to big-play receiver Kaleb Carver, who didn’t score a touchdown but whose grabs of 29, 19, 31 and 27 yards led to Green Hill’s scores — a 1-yard plunge by tackle Collin Jarrell lined up at fullback and Mahoney touchdown passes of 20 yards to tight end Braiden Staten and 4 to wideout Sean Aldridge with four seconds left.

Even that doesn’t tell the whole story. Staten’s catch, his second scoring reception of the night, came with 56 seconds to play after Mahoney’s 31-yard bomb to Carver down the Green Hill sideline was ruled a catch, an incompletion and a catch again — all without benefit of replay in high school football. Fredwon Dixon recovered the subsequent onside kick, despite the protestations of Mt. Juliet coach Trey Perry — who believed the kick didn’t cover the requisite 10 yards for the kicking team to recover.

Perry wanted to talk about the catch/non-catch/catch and the onside kick but elected not to.

“Doesn’t take away from the fight of two good football teams that came and gave their all,” Perry said. “A great atmosphere, a great football game.

“It’s going to be a fun series.”

The winning score was a lob to a diving Aldridge, which will put both in the opening chapter of the annals of this infant rivalry.

“We came into halftime and said we have to find a way to get Kaleb Carver the ball,” Crouch said. “However we were able to do it, we needed to do it. He’s special.

“Cade played great. Had pressure all night, but we played pretty composed.”

Mahoney overcame two first-half interceptions, including one to safety Tanner Cocke on the game’s opening series. His second series ended with a 10-yard touchdown toss to Staten for a 7-0 lead.

But Cayson Walz returned Sam Crickmar’s pooch kick 29 yards to the Green Hill 43-yard line, setting up a short Mt. Juliet drive which ended with Devonte Ford’s tying touchdown run up the middle.

Green Hill had an extended possession to follow. But the Hawks and Bears had to deal with penalties and wet conditions (light rain was off and on but the field was wet) which resulted in botched snaps and other miscues, even though the only lost fumble was Mt. Juliet’s on the opening kickoff) and MJ’s secondary and pass rush made it hard for Mahoney to get the aerial attack going until the fourth quarter.

Brax Lamberth ran for 110 yards on 21 carries but didn’t have much help for most of the night.

Mt. Juliet stayed with Griffin Throneberry at quarterback and the junior completed all three of his passes before going out with what he said was a broken collarbone just before halftime.

His alter ego at quarterback, Stephen Swoner, came in and put the Golden Bears ahead on a 1-yard sneak five minutes before halftime for a 14-7 MJ lead.

Walter Bowers IV intercepted Mahoney’s pass to end a Green Hill series just before halftime.

With penalties and the conditions, neither team could get going offensively in the third quarter.

And Mt. Juliet began dealing with cramps to players down the stretch.

“Emotions play into games like this,” said Perry after admonishing his players for not better preparing their bodies better even though it was a cool evening with temperatures in the 50s. “I can say that all I want to. I cramped up as a 17-year-old junior in a November playoff game. Sometimes, you have to do your best to keep your emotions in check because that can lead to that kind of stuff.”

Mt. Juliet, looking to break a three-game losing streak before the playoffs, finally got an insurance touchdown after Green Hill’s defense made three stops on Swoner at the goal line.

Bowers took a fourth-down jet sweep into the end zone for the Bears’ 14-7 lead.

Down two scores, the Hawks had to all but abandon Lamberth and the run and reignite the passing game at all costs.

Carver finished with six catches for 123 yards, all in the second half and primarily in the fourth quarter.

“They put their best defender (Osize Daniyan) on him,” Crouch said of Mt. Juliet’s shutting down Carver for the first three quarters. “They played a cover-zero on him… We tried to motion him and get him open every now and then. We just had to have kids make plays other than Carver first to allow them to pull the safety off of him. They were sometimes doubling him with the safety over the top. Braiden Staten made two catches, Sean Aldridge made a heck of a catch. We had other kids step up, which is what you want to see. But when it got tough, we hit Carver on the sideline. That’s our guy. We got to find ways to get him the ball.”

The win lifted Green Hill to 9-1 in its second season as the Hawks ran the table in Region 5-5A to take the title. Only a Week 1 29-21 loss to a Siegel team which went 4-6 kept Green Hill from an undefeated sophomore season.

“Two plays, two plays,” Crouch said of that long-ago loss. “That first loss helped us out a ton. That’s the reason you schedule Rutherford County teams.”

Green Hill will host Franklin County in the Hawks’ first-ever playoff game at 7 p.m. this coming Friday. Wilson Central’s win over Hillsboro put 6-4 Mt. Juliet as the No. 3 seed and the Golden Bears will travel to Columbia.

“Mt. Juliet’s a great football team,” said Crouch, whose Hawks could host the Bears in the second round on the Hill. “That’s a top-five football team in the state and they’ll end up making a run. I wouldn’t be surprised if they take on (Columbia) next week and win that football game.

“We’ve got a lot of things to fix, some special teams stuff.”

If the Hawks mend their issues, they’ll be at home for as long as they win until the Dec. 3 BlueCross Bowl in Chattanooga.

“I can’t wait to host a playoff game,” Crouch said. “It’s going to be fun and hopefully we’ll have a big crowd.”