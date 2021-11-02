Wilson out with MJ basketball, Hiett takes over Lady Bears

Jennifer Wilson is shown during a timeout in what turned out to be her final game as Mt. Juliet girls’ basketball coach, the District 9-AAA play-in game against Wilson Central in February. ANDY REED • The Lebanon Democrat

Jennifer Wilson was relieved of her duties as Mt. Juliet High girls’ basketball coach last Friday on the eve of the official start of preseason practice.

When practice tipped off Monday, assistant Joseph Hiett was in charge as the new coach with Michelle Burke serving as an assistant. Hiett is the husband of longtime Lebanon assistant Kassi Hiett.

Wilson, who played basketball collegiately at Trevecca, took over for Chris Fryer who stepped down in the spring of 2020 after two decades on the job which included 10 state tournament appearances and the 2005 championship.

But the Lady Bears, who fell on hard times in Fryer’s final season, hit rock bottom in Wilson’s only year at the helm with a 1-22 record.

Wilson, who was a successful volleyball coach for the Lady Bears before being moved to basketball, will remain on the faculty as a social studies teacher, according to athletic director Mike Duncan, who would not give a reason for the change or why it was made so close to the start of practice.

Mt. Juliet is the second school in Wilson County to undergo a coaching change in the days leading to the start of practice. Paige McKinney resigned as Watertown’s girls coach Oct. 21 and was replaced by former Wilson Central coach Jeff Keller last Thursday.

The Lady Bears are scheduled to open the 2021-22 season Nov. 20 against Goodpasture at Wilson Central.