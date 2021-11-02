CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tesla Opens Up Super Chargers to Other EVs in Pilot Program

Cover picture for the articleWe recently saw a Tweet from Elon Musk about Tesla opening its super chargers to other companies for use. There is a pilot program that has just begun. Let's see what this is all about!. Tesla is opening up its super charger network to other vehicles. This is going...

torquenews.com

Tesla Compelling Battery Manufacturers To Move to 4680

There's a new image floating around of a 4680 cylindrical cell battery. Tesla has been the primary driver of battery manufacturers switching to this new battery. Let's learn more about it!. 4680 Battery Seen. Let's take a look at the specs of this new battery and then we'll talk about...
Elon Musk
investing.com

Australia bumps up investment in EV chargers, shuns sales targets

SYDNEY/MELBOURNE (Reuters) -The Australian government on Tuesday pledged A$178 million ($132 million) to ramp up the rollout of hydrogen refuelling and charging stations for electric vehicles, but did not offer EV rebates or set targets to phase out petrol cars. Prime Minister Scott Morrison said the beefed up Future Fuels...
AutoExpress

“The profit the Government makes on every electric car sold is indefensible”

We need to talk about VAT and its role in preventing drivers buying pure-electric cars. In his Autumn Budget, Chancellor Rishi Sunak barely mentioned Value Added Tax, never mind the harm it does to electric car retail prices. Truth is, VAT is seriously hitting affordability, and killing sales in showrooms that must sell more of them to meet the Government’s own eco targets.
MotorAuthority

More than one third of Cadillac dealerships bail on brand's electric future

General Motors is betting big on battery-electric vehicles, and its Cadillac brand has been tasked with spearheading their rollout. The automaker has already revealed the 2023 Cadillac Lyriq mid-size crossover due in early 2022 and confirmed four additional EVs for the luxury brand, including a flagship sedan dubbed the Celestiq. Cadillac could even become a full-EV brand as early as 2030 depending how the market evolves.
AFP

Tesla shares fall after Musk's 'soap opera' Twitter poll

Tesla's share price plunged Monday in the latest controversy sparked by CEO Elon Musk, who was facing criticism for letting his Twitter followers decide whether he should sell billions in company stock. The episode, described by one analyst as "another bizarre soap opera", is the most recent example of real world trouble following the often provocative tweets from one of the world's richest people. The controversy -- which pushed Tesla down about three percent by 1700 GMT -- started Saturday with Musk targeting a push from US Democratic lawmakers to tax billionaires by targeting their stocks, which are usually taxed only when sold. In what appeared to be a protest against the now stalled proposal, Musk wrote on Twitter that he doesn't get a cash salary so he would be forced to sell shares to pay any sizable levy.
740thefan.com

Cadillac thins out U.S. dealers to get fit for the Tesla challenge

DETROIT (Reuters) – General Motors Co’s Cadillac brand is gearing up to challenge Tesla Inc and other rivals in the luxury electric vehicle market with a new electric utility vehicle and nearly 40% fewer U.S. dealers than it had in 2018, the brand’s global chief told Reuters. Cadillac has largely...
CarBuzz.com

Tesla's $4 Billion Deal With Hertz Is In Doubt

Last month, Hertz announced a landmark order of 100,000 Tesla Model 3 cars for its rental car fleet valued at around $4.4 billion dollars - the largest electric car order ever made by a rental car company. The deal was announced just a few weeks after new CEO Mark Fields rescued the company from bankruptcy. Half of the 100,000 vehicles would be used for standard car rentals, while the others would be used for Uber rentals.
torquenews.com

How a Software Update Could Add Another Tesla Stunning Feature

Tesla is not just a regular automaker; it basically produces cars (and Solar, Powerwalls, Megapacks, and soon trucks and Semis, etc.) that are in fact supercomputers on wheels, loaded with cutting-edge software (like FSD) and many other gadgets (cameras, sensors,) that are regularly OTA updated; an incredible innovation technique that Tesla introduced and now almost every automaker is trying to adhere to.
torquenews.com

Elon Musk Proposes Selling 10% of His Stock With Twitter Poll

Elon Musk has just Tweeted and done a poll on Twitter asking if he should sell 10% of his Tesla stock to show that he isn't trying to avoid paying taxes. Is this a good idea? What are the pros and cons? What will actually happen?. Elon Musk Proposes Selling...
torquenews.com

Should You Be Buying Lucid Stock?

Lucid Motors stock is hot at the moment but should you add it to your portfolio? Read on for a range of factors affecting the stock price and its future potential. Lucid's stock has been one of the darlings of the wacky-but-influential Wall Street Bets since its February merger with SPAC Churchill Capital IV Corp. From a base of $10 the Reddit community helped power the stock to heights of nearly $65 before the price retreated to settle around the $20 mark.
TrendHunter.com

Sleekly Designed EV Chargers

Electric vehicle chargers serve a utilitarian purpose, but the conceptual Genesis EV Home Charger imagines what could be done to make the equipment more applicable for the modern home. Designed by Citrus Design, the charger features a sleek, circular aesthetic that would allow drivers to easily grab it upon arrival home for quick connection to their electric vehicle charging port. The unit is equipped with an extendable section on the cable that would prevent it from dragging on the ground to eliminate tripping hazards during use, while also making it easy to retract back when not in use.
torquenews.com

Lucid Releases Video Recap of Inaugural Rally, Customer Deliveries

Video recap features plenty of footage of Lucid Airs out in the real world in customer hands at last. Lucid Motors has released an official video recap of October 30th's Lucid Rally and what a special day it was. For customers and company alike the rally marked a milestone in Lucid's history and the happiness (and relief!) is clear to see.
