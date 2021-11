Rudy Gobert has received MVP votes before. Well, he’s received a total of six 5th place votes and one 4th place vote for MVP over his career. So, while he’s been at the proverbial MVP table (shoutout to No Dunks Inc), he was sitting all the way down at the far end, maybe having a drink at the bar. He barely snuck past the bouncer. Could this be the year that he moves up to the head of the table and orders a full, three-course meal?

NBA ・ 6 DAYS AGO