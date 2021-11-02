CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

Gridtractor launches infrastructure tool for zero-emission farming, electric tractors

By Scooter Doll
electrek.co
 7 days ago

A new zero-emission agricultural subsidiary Gridtractor officially launched today as a tool to develop, implement, and maintain fleet electrification services for farms utilizing electric tractors and heavy farming equipment. Gridtractor looks to help farmers integrate electric charging and vehicle to grid (V2G) technology into their agricultural operations, to help strengthen their...

electrek.co

Comments / 0

Related
Sourcing Journal

Hamrick Mills: Where Sustainability, Quality, and Innovation Come First

Weaving Fabrics for a Better Tomorrow Entirely committed to meeting the needs of its customers, Hamrick Mills also strives to reduce the environmental impact and carbon footprint in all of its operations. This is why they joined the U.S. Cotton Trust Protocol, to ensure the cotton used to manufacture their fabrics is grown following the highest sustainability standards—further protecting the planet’s ecological health and the wellbeing of future generations. Hamrick Mills’ manufacturing processes meet or exceed every local, state, and federal requirement for environmental protection, energy and recycling. They use sustainably grown ﬁbers to create exceptional woven fabrics for the Apparel, Home...
ENVIRONMENT
The Conversation U.S.

Bridges, bike lanes, electric car chargers and more: 5 essential reads on the infrastructure bill

After months of debate and negotiation, Congress has passed a sweeping measure to upgrade many parts of the nation’s infrastructure. The bill provides US$1.2 trillion in funding, including $550 billion in new federal spending; the rest renews and updates existing transportation programs, such as highway construction. While the bill is smaller than President Joe Biden’s original $2.6 trillion request, it still represents the largest federal investment in U.S. infrastructure in over a decade. A statement from the White House asserts that the legislation will “drive the creation of good-paying union jobs and grow the economy sustainably and equitably.” These five articles from...
U.S. POLITICS
bakingbusiness.com

Kemin seeks net zero GHG emissions

Ingredient maker hopes to hit goal by 2050. From breaking news to R&D insights, we’ll send you the top stories affecting the industry.
ENVIRONMENT
ScienceAlert

Most Electricity in Industrialized Nations Could Be From Wind And Solar, Study Shows

We can't afford to delay the switch over to renewable energy sources, and while there's much debate about how to achieve this, more and more research along with growing real-world evidence suggest that it's absolutely a viable, practical option. Now, a new study from an international team of researchers will hopefully help settle this for good. The study shows that the majority of electricity demand in many industrialized nations can be met by some combination of wind and solar power sources, as long as extra efforts are made to install energy storage facilities to cover times of intermittent production. By analyzing the energy use...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
electrek.co

Tesla to deliver electric semi trucks before end of the year, says PepsiCo CEO, despite delays

PepsiCo CEO Ramon Laguarta says that it is expecting Tesla Semi electric truck deliveries this quarter, despite Tesla saying that deliveries were delayed to next year. While Tesla has been making progress toward bringing its electric semi truck to low-volume production in Nevada, the automaker recently confirmed that customer deliveries of the Tesla Semi are pushed to next year.
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Pioneer Power stock rockets on massive volume after introducing mobile EV charging products

Shares of Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. rocketed 82.5% on massive volume in midday trading Monday, enough to make them the biggest gainers on major U.S. exchanges, after the maker of on-site power generation equipment announced the launch of its E-Boost portfolio of mobile electric-vehicle charging products. Volume spiked to 155.2 million shares, compared with the full-day average over the past 30 days of about 146,230 shares, and making the stock the most actively traded on the Nasdaq. The company said it did not comment on stock action. The E-Boost portfolio includes a truck-mounted product, providing truck and car owners with dispatchable charging services; a trailer-mounted product for higher capacity EV charging, which also provides options for towing; and stationary EV charging products that can be moved if needed, and can provide high-speed DC fast charging to two vehicles. "We are anticipating the rapidly growing demand for high-capacity mobile charging that will be required to support the wide range of EV and mobile power use cases with E-Boost products," said Chief Executive Nathan Mazurek. The stock has soared 53.2% year to date, while the Russell 2000 of small-capitalization stocks has rallied 24.1% and the S&P 500 has gained 25.1%.
MARKETS
electrek.co

Tesla is in talks with Quebec govt amid multi-billion investment into battery production

The Québec government has revealed that it is in talks with Tesla about the automaker investing in battery production in the province. Québec is rich in metals used to produce batteries. With the rise of electric vehicles, the province is trying to capitalize on that and is investing heavily in the extraction of key minerals, like lithium, nickel, and graphite.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#Electric Grid#Farming Equipment#Polaris Energy Services#Software#Saas#Terranova Ranch
TheConversationAU

Morrison to link $500 million for new technologies to easing way for carbon capture and storage

Prime Minister Scott Morrison will on Wednesday announce $500 million towards a new $1 billion fund to promote investment in Australian companies to develop low-emissions technologies. But the government will use the legislation for the fund to try to wedge Labor. The $500 million will be provided to the Clean Energy Finance Corporation, with the legislative package including the expansion of the remit of the CEFC to enable it to invest in carbon capture and storage (CCS). The CEFC can invest in a broad range of low-emissions technologies, with the only exceptions being nuclear and CCS. The government has previously tried to...
INDUSTRY
Spotlight News

The Road to Zero

DUTCHESS COUNTY — Thirty miles east of Poughkeepsie in the town of Dover, the Cricket Valley Energy Center occupies an old industrial site that was vacant for 20 years. Today, the place also points to the way of decarbonization in the energy industry. The 1,100-megawatt Cricket Valley power plant, in operation since 2020, is one […]
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
nashvillegab.com

How to start a hotshop trucking business?

The trucking industry in America is growing rapidly, so the desire to join the ranks of company owners comes as no surprise. The opportunity to make a considerable profit and enjoy the beauty of nature attracts hundreds of experienced drivers, but most of them don’t know where to start and which ELD provider to choose..
INDUSTRY
newsdakota.com

CNH Industrial Announces agreement with Electric Tractor Company

(NAFB) – CNH Industrial this week announced an agreement with Monarch tractor, a U.S.-based company specializing in electric autonomous tractors. The license agreement foresees the launch of a scalable, modular electrification platform focusing on low horsepower tractors. The tractors will be developed across multiple product families in the coming years, using a process that continuously gathers farmers’ input to meet customer needs. This agreement also is part of CNH Industrial’s commitment to decarbonizing agriculture through alternative propulsion systems.
AGRICULTURE
electrek.co

CN purchases battery electric freight locomotive from Wabtec to support sustainability goals

Canadian National Railway Company (CN) announced the purchase of Wabtec’s FLXdrive battery-electric freight locomotive, the first to join its 19,500-mile rail network. The purchase was part of CN’s sustainability strategy to reduce freight transportation emissions and will be supported by a grant from the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP).
TRAFFIC
electrek.co

Lightning eMotors sells first 70-seat electric double decker bus with a 640 kWh battery

Electrified commercial fleet developer Lightning eMotors has announced the sale of an all-electric double-decker coach bus that seats 70 passengers. The converted diesel coach now contains a 640 kWh battery pack installed by Lightning eMotors, offering an estimated range of over 200 miles. According to the company, this is the largest known battery capacity for this vehicle type.
TRAFFIC
electrek.co

Tesla confirms acquisition of battery startup in new patent

Tesla confirmed that it quietly acquired Colorado-based battery startup SiILion, Inc., in a new patent for a silicon-based battery anode. Over the last few years, Tesla has been rumored to have acquired SiILion, Inc., a battery technology startup based out of Colorado. The rumors started after a few of the...
BUSINESS
electrek.co

Autonomous freight company Einride launches in US with new products and customers

Swedish commercial freight tech company Einride has officially launched its operations in the United States, complete with a new operating system and US versions of its Pod truck. In addition to launching new transport solutions stateside, Einride has announced US customers onboard, including its tire partner Bridgestone. Einride is a...
INDUSTRY
electrek.co

These are the top 10 solar manufacturers of 2021

SolarReviews, a US-based independent comparison website for solar panel brands and installations, has released its first solar manufacturer ranking system. Here are the top 10 solar panel manufacturers in 2021. Solar panel manufacturer ranking methodology. The scoring methodology was developed by a committee of industry experts to rate the 20...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
martechseries.com

Carbon Emissions Insights Tool will Guide Businesses Towards Net Zero

The IPCC’s recent report outlined how rapidly the world is heating up due to human activity and the role our carbon dioxide emissions are playing in that rise. Normative, the world’s first carbon accounting engine, has unveiled an emissions insights tool that will help guide SMEs committed to net zero. With support from Google.org, Normative has developed the tool available through the UN-backed SME Climate Hub.
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy