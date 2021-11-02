DNR and Camp Grayling Opening 100 Miles of ORV Trails

The Department of Natural Resources is inviting the public to review proposed forest road changes. Some include new off-road vehicle trails.

“It’s just awesome to know that they’re there looking at expanding this area because up until now, Silver Lake has always been the Premiere destination,” said Fred West Jr., Operating Partner at Durt Wurx Offroad. “So you go out and play in the sand, but it’s not quite the same as being here on the trails.”

Through the DNR, Camp Graying is opening about 100 miles of forest roads for off-road vehicle use.

“A lot of people have wanted to ride ORVs in the camp grayling area,” said Matt Foster, Assistant Project Manager on Road Inventory Team, DNR. “This is going to be a trial basis to see if we can have them open and have these conditions all at the same time.”

The DNR needs your help, and they’re asking for public input on the proposed trails.

“We encourage everybody to visit the DNR web page. There’s an interactive map on there, and you can zoom in to an area and place comments anywhere they want on specific roads or just in the general campground area,” said Foster.

“If you let somebody who sits in an office make all the decisions, they don’t necessarily have the expertise for the area,” said West, “so when you start asking people in the local area what the good and bad of these trails are, it makes it a lot easier to make sure everybody’s getting an enjoyable experience.”

The DNR wants to know what you think is good and bad about the trail proposals and if people like or don’t like the changes.

Comments are being accepted until December 1st and new ORV trail maps will go into effect on April 1st.