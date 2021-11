In the ongoing discussions about solving homelessness in Austin, it’s rare to have people actually experiencing homelessness included in the conversation. That’s the mission of the Austin Homelessness Advisory Council, a group of Austinites who are currently experiencing or have previously experienced homelessness. AHAC was created through Austin’s Innovation Office in 2017, funded by a grant from Bloomberg Philanthropies. Their remit is to advise organizations and government entities, giving policymakers the inside perspective of those who have lived experiences with homelessness.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 22 HOURS AGO