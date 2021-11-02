CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fleet Week 2021 Begins Friday with Navy and Coast Guard Ships Open to Public

By Chris Jennewein
 7 days ago
The USS Fort Worth sails west of the Korean peninsula during a naval exercise. Navy photo

Fleet Week San Diego 2021 gets underway on Friday with the USS Fort Worth and USCG Benjamin Bottoms open to the public at Broadway Pier.

The two ships will arrive on Wednesday, host students on Thursday and Friday, and be open to the general public from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday, and then from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

On Sunday, Lincoln Military Housing will host Military Family Day at the Broadway Pier, with games, activities and goodies for military families, and an afternoon concert starting at 3 p.m. featuring Tim Hurley and his band and “Honey County” featuring Dani Rose and Sofie Lynn.

A series of community events are planned during the week-long event, culminating in a two-hour boat parade beginning at noon on Veterans Day, Nov. 11.

Boats decorated in patriotic colors will depart Shelter Island and cruise past Harbor Island and the Embarcadero, then cross the bay to Coronado. Overhead there will be aircraft fly-overs and skydiving demonstrations.

For more information about the 20th annual Fleet Week events, visit fleetweeksandiego.org.

Fleet Week San Diego is a nonprofit foundation created by community and business leaders to honor and celebrate the men and women of the military through public events and alliances that support and thank our heroes.

