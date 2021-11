While it took no action on a proposal to create a marshal office within the Austin Municipal Court, the Public Safety Commission largely gave the plan a thumbs-down on Monday. Last month, City Council heard concerns from residents about the proposal and postponed a decision until the Public Safety Commission could weigh in on transferring class C misdemeanor duties from the Austin Police Department to sworn peace officers, who would also provide security at the city court.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 4 DAYS AGO