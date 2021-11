SEATTLE — It was only a few weeks ago that it seemed like everything was lining up for the Seattle Sounders. They had won four straight in which they’d outscored their opponents 12-3 and had done it against three of the Western Conference’s hottest teams. They had clinched a playoff spot, were in the driver’s seat for the top spot in the West, and making a run at the Supporters’ Shield didn’t even seem to be out of the question. To top it all off, they had been doing it while missing several key players, all of whom were likely to return sooner than later.

MLS ・ 5 DAYS AGO