Health Calendar — Nov. 2

CLASSES/SEMINARS

Medicare Part D Open Enrollment DIY Virtual Seminars — 11 a.m. Nov. 6, 9 a.m. Nov. 9, 6 p.m. Nov. 18, 10 a.m. Nov. 29, 1 p.m. Dec. 2, hosted by Frederick County Senior Services Division. Make changes to your Medicare prescription coverage. Open Enrollment is Oct. 15 – Dec. 7. Any changes you make are effective on Jan. 1, 2022. Free. Register via email at VirtualSeniorCenter@FrederickCountyMD.gov. In addition, Medicare Part D educational resources can be found at www.FrederickCountyMD.gov/SeniorServices. 301-600-1234.

Healthcare Provider: CPR Basic Life Support — 9 a.m. Nov. 6, 10, 16, Dec. 4, 10 and 16, FCC-Monroe Center, 200 Monroe Ave., Frederick. Pre-register. $85. frederick.edu/cpr.

Coping With Life Changes & Grief During the Holidays — 6 p.m. Nov. 10 at New Spire Arts Theater, 15 W. Patrick St., Frederick; 6 p.m. Nov. 11 at Superfood, 106 S. Main St., Mount Airy; 10 a.m. Nov. 14, Claggett Center, 3035 Buckeystown Pike, Adamstown; 6 p.m. Nov. 17, Spirit Wellness Studio, Chiropractic Family First Building, Suite 1, Lower Level, 603 E. Ridgeville Blvd., Mount Airy; and 6 p.m. Nov. 18, virtual event, register for the link. Learn coping techniques for times of major change, grief and loss. Sponsored by The Spirit Organization & Holistic Approaches Association. Register at TheSpiritOrganization.com or 833-SPIRIT3.

MISCELLANY

Unity in Frederick’s Healing Circle — 4-5:30 p.m. first Sundays of the month, Yogamour Studio, 1 Worman’s Mill Court, Suite 11, Frederick. Next healing circle is Nov. 7. Experience a 20-minute Reiki healing session. Open to all. By donation. lhwaggy@gmail.com.

HIV Testing — 9 a.m. to noon Tuesdays and Fridays, by appointment only, walk-ins welcome. Frederick County Health Department, 350 Montevue Lane, Frederick. Rapid, confidential. 301-600-3342 to schedule an appointment.

COVID-19 Community Testing Walk-up Clinics — Open to the public. Outside walk up testing. Face coverings and social distancing required. No documentation, insurance or doctor’s note needed. Results in one to three days. Free. health.frederickcountymd.gov:

— 7 to 11 a.m. daily, Frederick Health Hospital Village, Frederick Health Way, Frederick

— 1 to 4 p.m. Mondays, Frederick Towne Mall parking lot near Mr. Tire, West Patrick Street, Frederick

— 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily, Hillcrest Golden Mile Community Testing Clinic, Rockledge Plaza, 1100 W. Patrick St., Unit H (above Masters Pharmacy), Frederick.

Frederick County COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics — Visit frederickcountymd.gov/covidvaccine for locations or to schedule an appointment. 301-600-7900 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday; 301-600-7905 for Spanish.

COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic Offering Booster Shots to Those Who Qualify — 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. walk-ins, Meritus’ Robinwood Professional Center, Hagerstown. More information and details are available at https://www.meritushealth.com/patients-visitors/covid-19-information.

BLOOD DRIVES

Call 800-733-2767 or go to redcrossblood.org/make-donation to schedule appointments or to verify blood drive will be taking place. Call the Frederick American Red Cross Blood Donation Center, 141 Thomas Johnson Drive, to schedule appointments for blood, double red cells and apheresis donations. Schedule subject to change.

Nov. 4 and 5 — 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Damascus Grace Fellowship SDA Church, 8425 Damascus Road, Damascus

Nov. 10 — 12:30 to 6 p.m., Residence Inn Marriott, 5230 Westview Drive, Frederick

Nov. 11 — 2 to 7:30 p.m., New Windsor Social Hall, 101 High St., New Windsor

Nov. 12 — 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Brunswick Eagles #1136, 401 Central Ave., Brunswick.

SUPPORT GROUPS

Alcoholics Anonymous meetings — No dues or fees. For times and locations, call 301-662-0544.

Celebrate Recovery, A Christ-centered Recovery Program— 7 p.m. Thursdays at Grace Community Church, 5102 Old National Pike, Frederick. Helping people with addictions, trauma, codependency and other hurts, hangups and habits that keep them from living life to the fullest. Free. 301-473-4337.

Frederick Area Ostomy Support Group — 2 to 4 p.m. Nov. 14, at the Toll House Building, 501 W. Seventh St., Frederick, patient waiting area in center of building. 301-663-1203 or frederickmdostomysupport.wordpress.com.

