The good. The bad. The ugly. It is all there. Our religious texts share ALL of the past. Not just the pretty and neat stories. No tight and perfect bow. Just the raw truth. The truth about Cain’s jealousy and rage. The reality of the cruelty of King Herod. Even enslavement is laid out. The Pharaoh brutalized and oppressed God's chosen people. We see it. We study it. We learn from it ALL.

