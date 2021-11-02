CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apple sharply cuts iPad production to supply chips to iPhone 13, report says

By Sareena Dayaram
CNET
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleApple has sharply reduced production of iPads, choosing to reallocate chips and other components to supply iPhone 13 production, according to Nikkei Asia report published Tuesday. Citing multiple sources, the report says iPad output has been cut by 50% over the...

