Shortage in clothing donations

KFVS12
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWatch Heartland Sports at 10 p.m. 11/1. Watch First Alert Weather at 10 p.m....

www.kfvs12.com

presspubs.com

Donation could help combat lifeguard shortage

Summer pool days and trips to the beach may be over for the year, but the lifeguard shortage continues to affect aquatics facilities across the nation. As the months get colder, swimmers are seeking indoor facilities like the White Bear Area YMCA. Chris Kost, executive director of the White Bear...
CHARITIES
UpNorthLive.com

Father Fred Foundation looking for winter clothing donations

GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A Northern Michigan non-profit is asking the community to help those in need stay warm this winter. The Father Fred Foundation is asking for donations of new or gently used winter clothing items. Executive Director Candice Hamel explained that the need this year has...
CHARITIES
WHSV

American Red Cross seeks blood donations during nationwide shortage

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - With Thanksgiving around the corner and the holidays fast approaching, the American Red Cross is calling on donors to continue making appointments now and in the coming weeks ahead to help overcome an ongoing nationwide emergency blood shortage. Officials say the current blood supply is the...
CHARITIES
State
Illinois State
indianapublicmedia.org

Bloomington nonprofit collects winter clothing donations for newly released inmates

Bloomington-based nonprofit organization “New Leaf, New Life” is taking donations for their Winter Necessity Drive, an initiative designed to provide warm clothes for individuals recently released from jail. The drive began October 14 and will continue until November 14. Items needed include shoes, sweatpants, sweatshirts, coats, hats and gloves. Helping...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
TribTown.com

Ivy Tech to collect food, clothing donations for students

Donations of food and clothing will be collected from noon to 4 p.m. today at the Columbus campus of Ivy Tech Community College, 4475 Central Ave. Food collected during the second Spooky Food Drive will be given to the college’s Ivy Food for Thought Food Pantry, which provides meals, snacks and hygiene items for students, according to a news release from the school.
COLUMBUS, IN
enquirerjournal.com

DAR donates clothes to Community Shelter

MONROE — Members of the John Foster chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) chapter donated cold weather clothing to the Community Shelter of Union County on Wednesday (Oct. 27). The chapter donated 149 pairs of socks, 59 toboggans, 8 pairs of gloves, one scarf, one sweatshirt and...
UNION COUNTY, NC
KTAL

Christian Service Clothing Giveaway

LOVING LIVING LOCAL— Biskie talks with Al Moore from Christian Service and Lee Jeter from the NAACP to talk about the clothing giveaway that they are holding on Saturday, October 30th, from 9 am to 1 pm at Christian Service, this will be free to anyone, and if you can get a ride, you can take the bus say you’re going to the Clothing giveaway, and your bus far is free. For more information, visit their Facebook at @christianservicela.
ADVOCACY
In Style

6 Places to Donate Clothes to This Holiday Season

Let's be honest — most of us have clothes in our closet that haven't been worn in years. Rather than holding onto these pieces, waiting for then day when we might want to wear them again, they could be serving a much better purpose elsewhere. There are plenty of amazing places where you can donate clothes, which will not only help with decluttering your wardrobe, but allow you to give back and help someone in need at the same time.
ADVOCACY
roanokebeacon.com

School donations

Shadid Temple #233 and Shadid Court #212 Oasis of Plymouth, Desert of NC, along with Rising Moon Lodge #59 of Roper, demonstrated excellence in giving to Washington County students every year. Com- bined, they donated 50 book bags, 45 jackets and a wide variety of school supplies to Washington County Middle School. Pictured from the left, are, Dt. Rachel Davis, and Dt. June B. Jones (Shadid Court #212) Principals Dianne Stokes and Tracey Peele, Worshipful Master Brother Welton Jones Jr (Rising Moon Lodge #59) Noble Ernest Beale Jr, Illustrious Potentate Richard Grant Sr, and Noble Anthony Donaldson, PP (Shadid Temple #233). (Ccourtesy photo)
WASHINGTON COUNTY, NC
WSMV

Orthopedic office faces potential crutch shortage, seeks donations

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - More supply chain and shipping issues are hitting the mid-state. This one is affecting the sports medicine industry as crutches appear to be facing a potential shortage. Elite Sports Medicine and Orthopedics PA, Stephen Hasselbring, said they first started noticing issues at the end of August,...
NASHVILLE, TN
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
New Britain Herald

LISA, Inc. is seeking donations of winter coats, clothing

SOUTHINGTON – LISA, Inc. is seeking donations of men’s and women’s winter coats and clothing for adults in need as part of its annual “Coats for Clients” drive. Those who wish to donate can drop off items in their lobby through Nov. 30. LISA, Inc., a division of Community Solutions,...
SOUTHINGTON, CT
bellinghambulletin.com

Norfolk County Register Delivers Donated Clothing to InnerCity Weightlifting

Norfolk County Register of Deeds William O'Donnell with Jason Cross of InnerCity Weightlifting. (file photo, 2019) Due to the generosity of countless Norfolk County residents, Register of Deeds William P. O’Donnell recently delivered a clothing donation, through its Suits for Success program, to InnerCity Weightlifting. Register O’Donnell said, “On behalf...
NORFOLK COUNTY, MA
Kenosha News.com

Kenosha community charities seeking donations in providing meals, warm clothing to those in need

Two charity programs stepping up to meet the needs of the homeless in the community are seeking donations. Caring Kitchen, a mobile meal unit, is currently operating out of the ELCA Outreach Center. It provides nutritious meals to the homeless and those who are otherwise struggling to get enough food. It is seeking donations for groceries to provide its meals.
KENOSHA, WI
Crescent-News

Clothes for Kids receives donation from Moose

Defiance Area Foundation Clothes for Kids was the recent recipient of a grant for $1,000 from the Moose Lodge 2094 for their generous donation and supporting children in our community. Pictured are Dewey Nagel, vice president of the Moose Lodge, and Mandi Kissner, Clothes for Kids committee member.
DEFIANCE, OH
WNCY

Dine To Donate

Anytime I get the opportunity to have an extra meal at Culvers, I take full advantage of. Especially when you can help out with the efforts of an area non profit organization. This week you can do just that at Culvers in Green Bay, De Pere, and Suamico part of “Dine To Donate”. The good people from Unity Hospice will be at these 3 locations from 4p-7p on Wednesday November 3rd. If you can spare a donation, it is greatly appreciated!
GREEN BAY, WI
walterborolive.com

PUMPKIN DONATIONS.

Bob Tiegs from the Walterboro Elks Lodge teamed up recently with Colleton County Arts Council official Heather Berry (not pictured) to donate pumpkins, art supplies and candy to veterans living at the Veterans Victory House in Walterboro. Shown: Tiegs and Veterans Victory House Activity Director Victoria Polston.
WALTERBORO, SC
theweektoday.com

Clothing Drive at BKG

We will be collecting blanket and clothing donations again! The first one will be on Friday, 11/12/21, pickup at 4:00pm. We can accept gently used or new blankets, outerwear, boots, and sneakers. New socks, underwear, gloves and hats, for both women and men. Please drop-off item to The Porch at...
CHARITIES

