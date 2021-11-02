Shortage in clothing donations

Shadid Temple #233 and Shadid Court #212 Oasis of Plymouth, Desert of NC, along with Rising Moon Lodge #59 of Roper, demonstrated excellence in giving to Washington County students every year. Com- bined, they donated 50 book bags, 45 jackets and a wide variety of school supplies to Washington County Middle School. Pictured from the left, are, Dt. Rachel Davis, and Dt. June B. Jones (Shadid Court #212) Principals Dianne Stokes and Tracey Peele, Worshipful Master Brother Welton Jones Jr (Rising Moon Lodge #59) Noble Ernest Beale Jr, Illustrious Potentate Richard Grant Sr, and Noble Anthony Donaldson, PP (Shadid Temple #233). (Ccourtesy photo)
