Heartland Sports at 10 p.m. 11/1

KFVS12
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWatch First Alert Weather at 10 p.m. 11/1. In Illinois there is a...

www.kfvs12.com

KFVS12

COVID-19 and the holidays in southern Illinois

CARTERVILLE, Ill. (KFVS) - Health officials are warning us to continue to take precautions against COVID-19 during the holiday season. Right now, some health departments in southern Illinois say COVID-19 case numbers are trending downward. “Lately, we’ve seen a good decrease in the amount of COVID-19 cases we have across...
ILLINOIS STATE
KFVS12

Topple the Tow Truck to continue Saturday

MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - An auto repair company and a toy retailer are teaming up for the second Topple the Two Truck event. PMR will have their tow truck set up at Jack & Josie’s Toy & Candy Store on Saturday, November 13 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Everyone...
MARION, IL
KFVS12

Poplar Bluff skating rink

The newest member of the Marion Police Department won’t come with a flashlight and gun, but 4 legs and a tail. The Better Business Bureau is warning consumers about the popular vehicle service contracts you’ve seen advertised on TV and online. Cross country runner beats odds. Updated: 5 hours ago.
POPLAR BLUFF, MO
KFVS12

Salvation Army kicks off Kettle Campaign in Marion, Ill.

MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - The Salvation Army of Southern Illinois kicked off its Kettle Campaign on Friday, November 5. They celebrated the 25th Anniversary of the Red Kettle Campaign at the Square in Marion. The event highlighted several businesses with a Kettle Crawl. It continues on Saturday, Nov. 6.
MARION, IL
KFVS12

Kentucky COVID-19 deaths surpasses 10K

Faculty and Staff gathered together to mourn the loss of Jacob Jurinek. The Campus of SIU gathered together to mourn the loss of Jacob Jurinek. In Kennett, Mo. ten individuals graduated from the workforce development program on Monday, Nov. 8. Southern Ill advises people to be cautious during the holidays.
KENTUCKY STATE
KFVS12

St. Mary cleanup and repair continues

Local Christmas tree shop owner say it may be harder to find a tree this year. SIU student among eight killed at Houston Music Festival. An SIU student is one of the eight people who died at the Astroworld music festival in Texas. Ste. Genevieve museum and private collection. Updated:...
KFVS12

Ste. Genevieve museum and private collection

Local Christmas tree shop owner say it may be harder to find a tree this year. SIU student among eight killed at Houston Music Festival. An SIU student is one of the eight people who died at the Astroworld music festival in Texas. St. Mary cleanup and repair continues. Updated:...
KFVS12

Heartland Sports update on 10/30

Cape Marital Arts hosted its annual "Cape's Best Halloween Event" today. Heartland Sports at 10 p.m. on 10/30. House Of Refugees event raises awareness about domestic violence. A fall festival event held in the heartland today raised awareness about domestic violence. SEMO Homecoming Parade. Updated: 6 hours ago. Thousands of...
KFVS12

SEMO Bryce Norman Heartland Sports at 6 p.m. 10/27

Perry County movie theater has to wait months before showing films. The only movie theater in the Perry County, Missouri, can't show films as a result of the supply chain issue. Heartland Sports at 10 p.m. on 10/27. Updated: 2 hours ago. Heartland Sports at 10 p.m. on 10/27. First...
PERRY COUNTY, MO
KFVS12

Heartland Football Friday 11/5

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Watch Heartland Football Friday playoffs on November 5. Scott City at St. Vincent (Game of the Week) If you’re at the game, send us photos or videos below!
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO

