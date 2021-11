One of the maps I remember best from Halo 5 is Plaza, a small, asymmetrical Slayer map set on a human colony world. It's rare for Halo maps to lean into neon lights or tight urban spaces, which made me think this newly revealed Halo Infinite map, Streets, was actually a remake of Plaza. It's not, but the two are definitely similar, with side streets that split off and reconnect through a central area and lots of places to jump up to balconies and overhangs. This seems like a good thing to me, because Plaza was one of the most fun 4v4/free-for-all maps in Halo 5.

