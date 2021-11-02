Saline Spends Almost Half Of ARP Funds To Stabilize Rec Center

Springfield aldermen have started looking at how to spend more than $30 million in federal funds sent to the city to help with recovery from the pandemic. The city has more than three years to allocate the American Rescue Plan Act funds, which can be used for infrastructure, public safety, economic development, and other needs. Alderman Joe McMenamin says he and his colleagues should consider holding off on allocating all the money to let the next City Council, which will be elected in 2023, have some say in the spending. But others say there’s an urgent need now for money that can be devoted to sewer repairs, job creation, and other needs.

