Saline, MI

Saline Spends Almost Half Of ARP Funds To Stabilize Rec Center

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSaline has officially decided what to do with their stimulus funding from the American Rescue Plan. Council approved a plan to spend $484,032 of the $977,918 Saline will be receiving in the 2022 and 2023 fiscal years to stabilize the budget of the Rec Center. “The Rec Center was...

Deadline to address the Washtenaw County gap funding list is Nov. 13

Are you a household in Washtenaw County without access to broadband?. If so, there's a chance to change that, but there's a deadline to meet on Saturday, Nov. 13. Dexter Township officials got the word out last month and want to do it again before the deadline. Specifically, to let all county residents know about the county's work going forward.
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI
Putnam ARP Funding To Help With Water Capacity On Buck Mountain

Putnam County using some its American Rescue Plan funding to help purchase a new water tank for the city of Algood. City Administrator Keith Morrison said the county commission has approved up to $550,000 to the expenditure. “The mountain area is using more water than we’re at capacity for, and...
PUTNAM COUNTY, TN
Denver City Council Approves $1.4 Billion 2022 Budget

DENVER (CBS4) – At their regularly scheduled meeting, the Denver City Council approved Mayor Michael Hancock’s proposed 2022 budget. It includes nearly $1.5 billion which would be combined with the city’s allocation of funding from the American Rescue Plan. Hancock says it would support the city’s economic recovery, efforts to create affordable housing and targeted crime prevention, among other investments. (credit: CBS) More than $200 million will go to transportation and mobility and parks and recreation. Nearly $25 million is set to improve the city’s climate initiatives like improving infrastructure, expanding electric vehicle carshare programs to more communities and solar carports. “As our recovery from the public health and economic crisis caused by the global pandemic moves forward, these investments will not only restore services that were scaled back due to COVID, they will help our residents economically, support our neighborhoods and advance an economy that works for everyone,” said Hancock.
DENVER, CO
Cranford receives receives funds to improve playgrounds and rec sites

CRANFORD, NJ — Cranford Mayor Kathleen Miller Prunty is joined by Deputy Mayor Brian Andrews, Commissioner Jason Gareis, township administrator Jamie Cryan and recreation director Steve Robertazzi to announce grant awards presented by Union County Commissioners Bette Jane Kowalski and Kimberly Palmieri-Mouded. Cranford received funding for improvements at various playgrounds, recreation sites and buildings, and for the care of trees. Cranford received $60,000 for the playground at Johnson Park, the Hillside Avenue Tennis Courts and Adams Park; $2,500 for Hanson House; and a $2,500 Greening Union County grant for trees.
CRANFORD, NJ
City
Saline, MI
Local
Michigan Government
Saline, MI
Government
Dexter Community Report, 10-25-21

Dexter updates from the Community Development Manager, City Manager, and Mayor reports submitted to the Council at its October 25, 2021 meeting. 150 Jeffords: The City is working with engineers on the installation of barrier-free ramp access. Mill Creek Brewery: The City and owner of the empty lot on Mill...
DEXTER, MI
What’s the status on the city’s ARP funding?

It’s becoming the 76 million dollar question for the City of Erie…how and when will the city’s American Rescue Plan (ARP) funding be doled out. City officials admit the process may seem slow, but say there is progress. It was the decision not to decide that frustrated City Councilman Michael Keys. Earlier this week, council […]
ERIE, PA
City of Gadsden gives Habitat for Humanity a share of ARP funds

Affordable housing is one of the many ways American Rescue Plan funds can be used, and to that end, the City of Gadsden approved giving $250,000 in ARP money to Gadsden-Etowah Habitat for Humanity, for projects in the city. Habitat Executive Director Suzanne Scharfenberg said the nonprofit is grateful to...
GADSDEN, AL
Voters say overwhelming no to Sylvania rec center levy

SYLVANIA, Ohio (WTVG) - Sylvania Mayor Craig Stough cannot remember a levy ever losing by as wide a margin as the Sylvania community center on Tuesday’s ballot. Voters in Sylvania voted down the levy, with 82 percent voting against it. The numbers showed that the people of Sylvania were united across party lines against the measure.
SYLVANIA, OH
#Infrastructure#The American Rescue Plan#The Rec Center#Parks#Recreation Carla Scruggs
Woodview Commons final plan for Scio Township gets a greenlight

After making its way through the planning process for the past several years, the mixed-use development called Woodview Commons took a big step forward on October 26. Proposed to go in at the southeast corner of the Jackson and Baker roads intersection, the Woodview Commons’ final Planned Unit Development (PUD) site plan got the approval from the Scio Township Board to move forward. The development agreement was also approved subject to a final review by the township attorney.
SCIO TOWNSHIP, MI
ARP funds on hold for Rodger Young Park

The ordinance to put millions of dollars into Rodger Young Park was tabled by the Erie City Council on Wednesday. Vice president of City Council Michael Keys is disappointed to learn his fellow members don’t see eye-to-eye on the need to put at least $2.2 million dollars of the ARP funds into Rodger Young Park. […]
ERIE, PA
Goshen adopts spending plan for nearly $6.7M in ARP funds

GOSHEN — The City of Goshen will direct most of its $6.69 million in federal recovery funds toward water and sewer infrastructure under a plan adopted Tuesday. City council approved an allocation plan for the $6.69 million the city will receive through the American Rescue Plan Act. It includes $5.1 million for utility infrastructure.
GOSHEN, IN
Overton Considering Water Access Expansion with ARP Funding

Water access in Overton County could see longstanding issues resolved through American Rescue Plan money. County Executive Ben Danner said up to $6 million in work extending water or improving infrastructure are being considered. “We’ve got some areas at Dry Hollow and some places in Rickman and some other places,”...
OVERTON COUNTY, TN
Congress
Infrastructure Construction
Politics
Aldermen Look At Options For Spending Pandemic Relief Funds

Springfield aldermen have started looking at how to spend more than $30 million in federal funds sent to the city to help with recovery from the pandemic. The city has more than three years to allocate the American Rescue Plan Act funds, which can be used for infrastructure, public safety, economic development, and other needs. Alderman Joe McMenamin says he and his colleagues should consider holding off on allocating all the money to let the next City Council, which will be elected in 2023, have some say in the spending. But others say there’s an urgent need now for money that can be devoted to sewer repairs, job creation, and other needs.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
Take a Minute: Carbondale Rec Center

Andy and Mountain take a minute to talk with staff members at the Carbondale Rec Center, their roles at the Rec Center, upcoming events and more. AZYEP empowers youth from diverse backgrounds to express themselves, build self-confidence, and develop leadership skills through community broadcasting. AZYEP offers an inclusive, safe space for students to discover and use their voice. We facilitate learning opportunities through four programs on KDNK: live music broadcast, public affairs, youth news team and classroom collaborations.
CARBONDALE, CO
Mayor: Demolition of Carrie Matthews rec center likely

Unfavorable soil testing results at Carrie Matthews Recreation Center in Northwest Decatur likely mean the building will be torn down rather than renovated, Mayor Tab Bowling said, a result that some say would be devastating to the neighborhood. Bowling on Friday said a verbal update from MidSouth Construction indicated “the...
DECATUR, AL
City celebrates new Rec Center with grand opening

NEW ULM — After years of planning and preparation, the New Ulm Park and Recreation Center is open to the public. A special ribbon cutting and open house event were held Friday with several local supporters who made the recreation center improvements possible. Before the ceremony, Park and Recreation Director...
NEW ULM, MN
County OKs Park and Rec’s pursuit of bond funds

On Oct. 20, the San Diego County Board of Supervisors unanimously voted for resolution for Department of Park & Recreations to proceed in applying for a grant under Proposition 68, which authorized $4 billion in general obligation bonds to support projects that enhance environmental and social equity in communities. Requirements...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
Council Indecisive About Using ARP Funds For COVID Losses

The City Council was faced with a difficult financial dilemma at the Thursday, Oct. 28 work session. As usual the council decided not to decide and then kinda sorta allowed city staff to make the decision anyway. The problem is, which bucket of money do they want to use to...
GREENSBORO, NC
Kansas City to spend millions from general fund to cover T-Mobile Center improvements

Kansas City will dip into its general fund for the first time for repairs of downtown’s T-Mobile Center after the coronavirus pandemic caused a sharp drop in revenues. The Kansas City Council approved a request Thursday to transfer about $4.2 million from the city’s general fund to pay for new LED signs inside and outside the arena, to replace basketball equipment for college tournaments and for technology upgrades.
KANSAS CITY, MO

