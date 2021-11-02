Grades: Denver Nuggets Go Ice Cold in Memphis

Utah Jazz defeated the Denver Nuggets 122-110 at Vivint Arena. David Locke and Ron Boone bring you POSTCAST after each game. Tonight; the Jazz outlasted the shorthanded Denver Nuggets who were without Nikola Jokic after he left the game with 1:52 left in the 2nd quarter after banging knees with Rudy Gobert. David Locke enters his ninth year as the radio play-by-play voice of the Utah Jazz, having spent the majority of his career in radio in Salt Lake City and Seattle. In the summer of 2016, Locke created the Locked on Podcast Network which has podcast daily bite sized podcasts for every NBA and NFL team. A native of Palo Alto, Calif., Locke graduated from Occidental College in Los Angeles with a degree in Political Science and Sociology. Locke and his wife have a son and a daughter.

NBA ・ 12 DAYS AGO