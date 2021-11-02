CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Take & Make "Fall Garland" (while supplies last)

willmarradio.com
 6 days ago

What: Take & Make "Fall Garland" Paint these fall...

www.willmarradio.com

shefinds

This Is The One Canned Food You Should Stop Buying Immediately (It’s Loaded With Saturated Fat!)

Did you know that heart disease is the leading cause of death for people in the United States? Things like high cholesterol, obesity, and high blood pressure are all things that can put you at greater risk for having heart disease later in life. And on top of that, the traditional American lifestyle already leaves you susceptible. Between the high rates of obesity and the amount of sugars and preservatives in our food, it’s important to be proactive by leading a lifestyle that promotes heart health. That starts with your diet—knowing what you’re putting into your body and the effect it has on you is crucial.
ClickOnDetroit.com

Supply shortages: Consider buying these 4 items soon

DETROIT – This week Help Me Hank has been working to find solutions as the nation faces supply shortages and big shipping delays. The supply shortages could impact everything from your Thanksgiving dinner to how you deal with winter weather. Here are the four items you should be as soon...
NewsBreak
Design Taxi

‘Fake’ Diamond Found At Flea Market Could Be Worth $2.7 Million

An anonymous owner who chanced upon an ultra-rare 34-carat diamond had initially thought it was a piece of inexpensive costume jewelry. Turns out, the gem, which is as large as a dollar coin, could fetch up to US$2.7 million at at auction. The woman, who’s in her late 70s, had...
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Most Beautiful Cat Breed in the World

There are 600 million cats in the world. Just over 200 million have owners. The rest are strays. According to the American Veterinary Medical Association, 32 million households in America have a cat. Cats probably started living with people around 3700 years ago. Car owners can be particular about which breeds they own. Short hair […]
talkbusiness.net

Walmart tests replacements for plastic shopping bags

Walmart is testing a new replacement for single-use plastic shopping bags. Working with Closed Loop Partners’ Consortium to reinvent the bag, Walmart is testing several concepts, including some that use mobile technology. CVS and Target are also part of the consortium. Jane Ewing, senior vice president of sustainability at Walmart,...
EatThis

4 New Grocery Shortages Shoppers Are Sharing Ahead of Winter

Last week's list of shopper-reported shortages could affect your Thanksgiving cooking… but this week's list looks like it could affect your winter. Consumers around the country have been sharing images of the grocery departments with empty shelves they've encountered this week. Have you noticed any shortage of these?. We searched...
Popculture

McDonald's Replacement in Your Local Walmart is the Polar Opposite of Fast Food

McDonald's closed down the restaurant spaces it used to operate inside of Walmart stores over the last decade, and now a competitor is moving in to fill the gap. According to a report by Eat This, Not That, Shawarma Press is buying up much of the real estate in Walmart stores. This new development in the fast-food brand wars has fans laughing.
Grosse Pointe News

Italian Wedding Soup

Italian Wedding soup gets its name from the Italian phrase, minestra maritata or (“married soup”). Not only was it traditionally served at weddings but it also marries together greens and meats, which creates one whole meal. I simply love this recipe and have been making it for a long time....
twopeasandtheirpod.com

Potato Soup

Comfort food is the best kind of food. I am talking about chicken pot pie, baked mac and cheese, chili, baked ziti, and this Potato Soup. There is nothing better than cozying up to a hearty meal that tastes delicious and makes you feel better. Bring on the cozy!. This...
willmarradio.com

Toys for Tots "Photo Scavenger Hunt" (pre-registration is preferred)

Toys for Tots "Photo Scavenger Hunt" (pre-registration is preferred) Event starts & finishes at the American Legion in New London. This is a fun, family-friendly image hunting adventure around town landmarks!. $30.00 per team of four. (Email steve.gralish@yahoo.com to sign up or for more info. Pre-registration is preferred.) Funds raised...
willmarradio.com

Miles 4 Mentors gets $10,000 grant

(Willmar MN-) A group that helps pay sports fees and equipment costs for area kids has received a $10,000 grant from the Willmar Area Community Foundation. Miles 4 Mentors says their goal is to build confidence in young children, which they say is important to get them on the right track. In a news release, officials say "At Miles 4 Mentors, we are trying to fill the gap of pay to play by offering to help families with sports fees, equipment and more. Sports help kids develop many important skills including self-confidence, dedication, discipline, perseverance, leadership, respect, to name a few, and Miles 4 Mentors is able to play a role in the development of these skills."
willmarradio.com

Pancake Breakfast and More to Benefit Haiti Literacy Program

Come for a delicious all-you-can-eat Chris Cakes pancake breakfast! Free-will donation. All proceeds will benefit the Haiti Literacy Program. Meal includes pancakes, sausage, juice, and coffee. Saturday, November 6th from 8 am til noon at the Central Minnesota Christian School in Prinsburg. Location:. Central Minnesota Christian School. 204 School Street.
