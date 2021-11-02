Take & Make "Fall Garland" (while supplies last)

(Willmar MN-) A group that helps pay sports fees and equipment costs for area kids has received a $10,000 grant from the Willmar Area Community Foundation. Miles 4 Mentors says their goal is to build confidence in young children, which they say is important to get them on the right track. In a news release, officials say "At Miles 4 Mentors, we are trying to fill the gap of pay to play by offering to help families with sports fees, equipment and more. Sports help kids develop many important skills including self-confidence, dedication, discipline, perseverance, leadership, respect, to name a few, and Miles 4 Mentors is able to play a role in the development of these skills."
Comments / 0