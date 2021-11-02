Round 26(ish): What does it take to make the CanPL playoffs? Valour, perhaps

One fixture to play before the November international break, and West Ham United sit in the top four of the Premier League - this, just 15 months on from ensuring they survived relegation in the final couple of gameweeks of 2019/20. If that alone doesn’t underline the scope, and rapidity, of the Hammers’ improvement under David Moyes, fresh from his 1000th game as a manager, then nothing can.They have gone from a tactically inconsistent and disorganised rabble to a team with one of the most cohesive approaches in the league, a set-up understood by all players on and off the...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 2 DAYS AGO