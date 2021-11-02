Tackett's Lions can earn playoff berth with win

Hamilton QB Evan Pounders had his most efficient game of the season in Friday's win over Leake County. Deon Blanchard | Monroe Journal

In just his first season on the job, Wade Tackett has Hamilton in position to break an eight-year playoff drought.

The Lions (3-7, 2-4) close out the regular season on Thursday at Division 3-1A foe Sebastopol (5-5, 3-3). With a win, Hamilton will clinch a No. 4 playoff seed and its first postseason appearance since 2013.

“Our confidence is through the roof right now,” Tackett said. “I’ve been telling them since I got here, ‘You’ve got to believe in yourself. I’ve seen what you can do.’ I’ve coached championship football, and I know what it looks like.”

Tackett, who led Simmons to the 1A state title in 2017, has seen the Lions win two in a row following a six-game losing streak. They’re coming off a 38-14 win over Leake County last week.

Quarterback Evan Pounders had his most efficient game of the season, completing 6 of 8 passes for 121 yards and a touchdown. Both of the incompletions were drops.

“It’s starting to click for him,” Tackett said.

Running back Rye Howard has been Hamilton’s consistent force on offense. He rushed for 163 yards on Friday, giving him 1,064 yards for the season. He’s also a stalwart on defense at linebacker.

“He sees it well, he gets there quick, and he’s a real efficient tackler,” said Tackett.

Hamilton has been especially strong on the defensive line, where Tackett has done some recent shuffling. He said junior Ean Collum, sophomore Rockel Cox and sophomore Jordan Stanick have all come up big. Stanick had a 33-yard fumble return for touchdown against Leake County.

But the anchor up front is Quinn Pounders, a 6-foot, 250-pound senior.

“We live and die by Quinn,” Tackett said. “He’s one that’s just exceptional. He’s just better than everybody else week in and week out. He’s got a motor that you can’t coach.”

When the Lions face Sebastopol on Thursday, they’ll be looking at a mirror image. The Bobcats love to run the ball, with quarterback Kari Michaels and running back David Williams leading the attack.

Tackett likes his team’s chances, because he’s seen flashes of that championship football with which he’s so familiar.

“When we’re playing our best, it’s like a well-oiled machine,” he said. “The buy-in has been there from the beginning, since I set foot through the door.”