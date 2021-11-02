CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Horse racing-Verry Elleegant storms home to win Melbourne Cup

By Ian Ransom
Reuters
Reuters
 7 days ago

MELBOURNE, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Verry Elleegant won the A$8 million ($6 million) Melbourne Cup at Flemington Racecourse on Tuesday, storming home in the final straight to win by three-and-a-half lengths from local favourite Incentivise.

The six-year-old mare, rated a 14/1 chance by bookmakers, gave jockey James McDonald and trainer Chris Waller their first wins in the gruelling two-mile handicap known as "the race that stops the nation".

New Zealander McDonald was overwhelmed with emotion after crossing on the horse that won last year's Caulfield Cup but had never triumphed beyond 2,400 metres.

"I love her to bits, she's been so good to me," he said.

"I can safely say she is a champion now.

"She was relaxed the whole way ... I was blowing kisses to her all the way. I just can't believe it.

"I never thought I would win one (Melbourne Cup), I dreamed I'd win one, it's so hard to win. Her fight and determination just takes her so far. I want to swear!"

British runner Spanish Mission finished third while last year's winner Twilight Payment, trained by Irishman Joseph O'Brien, was 11th.

Australian stayer Incentivise was a 3/1 favourite, having won its last nine starts and after blitzing the field in last month's 2,400m Caulfield Cup, a traditional form guide.

The Peter Moody-trained gelding held the lead as it rounded the final turn but Verry Elleegant, hauling a hefty 57kg, burst to the front with 300m to the post and burned away.

The result was a huge windfall for property developer Brae Sokolski, a part owner in both the winner and runnerup.

"That's the most humbling moment of my life," said Sokolski, who jumped a track-side fence in breach of protocols to be near his horses.

"Incentivise obviously, he was the hype horse, we did think he would win, but we had so much faith in her still.

"At the 200m mark, when I just saw those colours to the outside, I knew the race was over because she just cruised into it."

Only two horses prepared outside Australia and New Zealand were among the 23 that ran at Flemington, where a COVID-capped crowd of 10,000 gathered on a hot, sunny day.

A spate of deaths among Melbourne Cup runners in recent years had put Australia's most famous horse race under the microscope and triggered strict, new veterinary rules which led to most international stables snubbing it.

Without a strong foreign presence, pundits rated Tuesday's field among the weakest in decades but there were no immediate reports of any horse injuries among the runners in a relief for organisers.

Rank outsider Future Score, trained by Matt Cumani, was scratched in the morning after vets found lameness in his right foreleg.

Animal rights activists turned up to protest at the gates of Flemington, heckling racegoers and chanting: "Nup to the Cup!"

Police arrested a number of them for trying to chain themselves to a truck loaded with manure near the racecourse.

Other demonstrators protesting against local COVID-19 vaccination mandates also marched to Flemington and gathered outside the gates.

($1 = 1.3330 Australian dollars)

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Journal Inquirer

Breeders' Cup will be missing a legend

There are nine Breeders’ Cup races at Del Mar today, but one handicapper who enjoyed Breeders’ Cup Saturday as much as anyone won’t be at the track for the 38th running of the World Championships. Bob Neumeier passed away in October. He was 70 and lived quite the life. Most around here remember him as the radio voice of the New England Whalers and a first-rate sportscaster for WFSB-TV3. He was also a class act and one of the best horseplayers I’ve ever met. How good was he? Three hundred fifty of the world’s best handicappers converged on Caesars Palace in Las Vegas in 1990 for the World Series of Handicapping. Neumeier beat them all to win the prestigious event. Later that year, NBC would hire Neumy to be a roving reporter for its Breeders’ Cup coverage. They couldn’t have picked a better guy. Occasionally through the years, Neumy would be one of the guest handicappers at Mohegan Sun Casino on Breeders’ Cup Saturday. Neumy was big time, but never acted it. He’d always come over to shoot the breeze between races. One of my favorite sayings came from Neumy at Saratoga sometime in the 1980s. When asked how he expected to do that day at the track, he uttered the following: “I hope I break even. I need the money.” If you don’t get it, don’t read any further and spend the day watching the Home and Garden Network. The first of nine Breeders’ Cup races, meanwhile, begins at 3 p.m. on the NBC Sports Network and TVG. NBC has the exclusive broadcast of the Breeders’ Cup Classic beginning at 8 p.m.
SPORTS
AFP

Controversial trainer Baffert seeks Breeders' Cup Classic win

Controversial trainer Bob Baffert seeks a fifth Breeders' Cup Classic crown while rival Brad Cox chases his first Classic victory with two oddsmakers' darlings in the 38th annual thoroughbred showdown that begins Friday. The $6 million Classic caps two days of Breeders' Cup showcase racing at Del Mar, with five juvenile events Friday at the classic Southern California venue plus nine races on Saturday and more than $31 million at stake. Baffert, 68, brings Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit to the Classic after the horse tested positive for a banned substance following his win at Churchill Downs. "He likes this track and is training really well coming up to the race," said Baffert, who won his fourth Classic title last year with Authentic.
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Melbourne Cup#Caulfield Cup#Flemington Racecourse#New Zealander#British#Spanish#Irishman#Australian
Long Beach Press-Telegram

Three-horse race for Horse of the Year will be decided at Breeders’ Cup

This year’s race for the most prestigious of the Eclipse Awards, Horse of the Year, appears to be a three-horse race heading into this weekend’s Breeders’ Cup at Del Mar. If one of two Classic contenders, the Brad Cox-trained Knicks Go or Essential Quality, doesn’t win the award, then the...
ANIMALS
NBC Sports

Layden: Horse racing seeks to show its best face at the Breeders’ Cup

It’s tempting this week in advance of the Breeders Cup on Friday and Saturday at Del Mar to announce in a stentorian voice that racing is once again presenting a signature event while “in crisis.” After all, the sport’s preeminent trainer – and its only genuine celebrity – is competing under harsh (and appropriate) security restrictions while also fighting in court to keep possession of last year’s Kentucky Derby trophy and to preserve his right to stall space at several of the most important racetracks in America. Historic legislation passed to bring order to the sport is being challenged in court by multiple racing bodies. And at least 16 horses have died in the last two meets at Santa Anita – 12 last spring and four this fall – more reminiscent of the dark winter of 2019 than last fall’s cleansing meet, in which there were no deaths at all.
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Horse Racing
Place
Melbourne
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Sports
Coast News

Inside Information: Breeders’ Cup the Super Bowl of horse racing

The race is billed as an international event. Starting in 1984, John Gaines’ idea of a championship day of racing came to fruition at the now-defunct Hollywood Park in Inglewood (now SoFi Stadium). One afternoon 37 years ago, no one could ever have imagined that a special commemorative day of...
CELEBRITIES
kfgo.com

Horse racing-Knicks Go dominates field to win Breeders’ Cup Classic

(Reuters) -Knicks Go took the early lead and never let up in the Breeders’ Cup Classic on Saturday, winning the $6 million showpiece in Del Mar, California, in dominant fashion. Jockey Joel Rosario piloted the Whitney Stakes winner through a speedy nine-horse field to deliver trainer Brad Cox his first...
DEL MAR, CA
The Guardian

Melbourne Cup: the race that … warrants some uncomfortable ethical arithmetic

The stallion Anthony Van Dyck was named after a 17th century Flemish painter. He was exquisitely bred. His trainer called him a “kind, sound, lovely natured horse.” “He’s very charismatic,” jockey Hugh Bowman said. With Queen Elizabeth II looking on, he won the 240th edition of the Derby at Epsom. In a high-quality Caulfield Cup, carrying a lot of weight, he rattled home to narrowly miss.
ANIMALS
Sporting News

How the fastest horse managed to lose 2008 Melbourne Cup

You'd be hard-pressed finding many times where the fastest horse in a race loses - but that's exactly what happened to Bauer in the 2008 Melbourne Cup. Trained by Englishman Luca Cumani, the gelding was edged by a nose to Viewed in a thrilling race 13 years ago. As we...
ANIMALS
everythinghorseuk.co.uk

Melbourne Cup Horses: Profiles And Predictions For 2021

Melbourne Cup Horses: Profiles And Predictions For 2021. Every first Tuesday of November, the top-of-the-range Melbourne Cup horses meet at the Flemington Racecourse in Melbourne, Victoria, Australia, to display their running skills. The winner takes home a handsome AUD$4.4 million, in addition to AUD$250,000 worth of trophies. Thus, you can understand why the race is so hotly contested.
ANIMALS
arcamax.com

Bryce Miller: Horse-racing icon Bob Baffert riding out 'storm' at Breeders' Cup

DE MAR, Calif. — As a fresh sun painted backstretch barns Friday morning at Del Mar racetrack, trainer Bob Baffert sat in a plastic chair inside a small office, surrounded by buckets and bridles. For nearly 40 minutes, Baffert considered questions about how his life briefly moonlighted as a national...
SPORTS
BBC

Melbourne Cup: Incentivise favourite for 'race that stops a nation' in Australia

Incentivise is the favourite to provide an Australian-trained winner of the Melbourne Cup on Tuesday (04:00 GMT). Peter Moody's runner has won three Group One contests in the build-up, including last month's Caulfield Cup. British hopes rest with Spanish Mission, who was given clearance to run for Andrew Balding after...
SPORTS
Reuters

Reuters

219K+
Followers
235K+
Post
111M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy