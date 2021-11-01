CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Ravens ILB Malik Harrison issues statement after being hit by stray bullet

By Kevin Oestreicher
7 days ago
 7 days ago
On Monday, the Baltimore Ravens issued a statement, revealing that inside linebacker Malik Harrison had been hit in the left calf by a stray bullet in Cleveland during the team’s bye week. The injury suffered by Harrison is considered non-life-threatening, but the who situation is scary nonetheless.

Harrison took to social media to release a statement of his own on Monday night, expressing gratitude for all of the thoughts and prayers that he’s received, while also thanking the emergency medical service crew and the staff at the hospital that helped treat him.

Harrison was placed on the Reserve/Non-Football Injury list by the team shortly after the statement was released by the team, which means he will miss a minimum of three weeks.

